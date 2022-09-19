Broadway Star Christy Altomare Marries Childhood Crush Chris Crook: See All the Photos!

Christy Altomare and Chris Crook officially tied the knot Sunday at the Lambertville Station in New Jersey, PEOPLE reveals

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 19, 2022 08:32 PM
christy altomare chris crook wedding
Photo: john barone photography
christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

Christy Altomare, best known for originating the role of Anastasia in the Broadway musical of the same name, married her childhood crush Chris Crook Sunday.

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

The two, who grew up together and even attended the same schools, wed during an intimate ceremony at the Lambertville Station in New Jersey.

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

Altomare donned a gown from Sposabella Bridal, one that she says is "reminiscent of my red dress in Anastasia."

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

"I got my dress while I was performing in The Wanderer [at Paper Mill Playhouse]. I only had two days to find a dress. It's like a princess dress," she tells PEOPLE.

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

Over 160 guests attended their nuptials, including Liz Callaway, who voiced the character of Anastasia in the 1997 animated film; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony-winning duo who wrote Anastasia's score; Orange Is the New Black actress Kimiko Glenn; and husband-and-wife Broadway actors Krystina Alabado, who toured with Altomare in the musical Spring Awakening, and Robert Lenzi.

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

During Sunday's ceremony, the couple proved their love story stood the test of time, with one of Crook's best friends reciting a middle-school email he sent to Altomare once upon a time in 2000.

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

Altomare had happened to save emails from Crook, in which he professed "his love" for her when they were younger, though the timing had never been right up until their chance meeting during the pandemic.

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

Crook, 35, and Altomare, 36, reconnected after 20 years when the software engineer met up with the singer after her solo concert last June at Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania, where they were engaged in February.

christy altomare chris crook wedding
john barone photography

"We wanted to get married as fast as humanly possible," Altomare tells PEOPLE, adding that they chose a venue close to the Bucks County Playhouse.

christy altomare chris crook wedding
john barone photography

The Broadway star's sparkly shoes, she notes, were from Worldtone Dance, a staple in the Broadway industry, so that she could dance the night away to the Bachelor Boys Band playing at the reception. Photographer John Barone captured the festivities.

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

In a nod to their high school musical, Big The Musical — the only show the two ever performed in together — their bridal party walked into the reception to "Cross the Line" from the Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire show.

christy altomare chris crook wedding
john barone photography

"We have a few guests who are from that era," Crook jokes.

christy altomare chris crook wedding
john barone photography

Crook wore a dark charcoal gray suit with a eucalyptus green tie with Allen Edmonds double monk-strap shoes.

christy altomare chris crook wedding
john barone photography

With a bridal party of 10 matching Crook's eucalyptus green accent, Altomare had her sister, Carrie Hirschman, by her side as maid of honor while Crook's friend Justin Hill served as best man.

christy altomare chris crook wedding, credit John Barone photography
john barone photography

During the reception, the newlyweds offered a performance of "Only Us" from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. "I'm slightly terrified," admits Crook ahead of the big day.

christy altomare chris crook wedding
john barone photography

"We just loved it when we started dating, and we would always sing it together in the car," says Altomare, adding that Justin Paul of the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen songwriting duo Pasek and Paul gave them his blessing.

christy altomare chris crook wedding
john barone photography

But the most special moment of the night came when the couple shared their first dance to "When the Right One Comes Along," the song performed by Sam Palladio on the musical television series Nashville.

"Every time I dated a guy, ever since I heard this song, it was my litmus test to whether or not the guy I was dating was right. And the last four guys, I played this song for them, and they all were like, 'It's okay, this song's fine,' " says Altomare.

"When I played this song for Chris, he started to cry," she adds. "And I think this is when he said I love you for the first time."

