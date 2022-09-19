Broadway Star Christy Altomare Marries Childhood Crush Chris Crook: See All the Photos!

01 of 17 john barone photography Christy Altomare, best known for originating the role of Anastasia in the Broadway musical of the same name, married her childhood crush Chris Crook Sunday.

02 of 17 john barone photography The two, who grew up together and even attended the same schools, wed during an intimate ceremony at the Lambertville Station in New Jersey.

03 of 17 john barone photography Altomare donned a gown from Sposabella Bridal, one that she says is "reminiscent of my red dress in Anastasia."

04 of 17 john barone photography "I got my dress while I was performing in The Wanderer [at Paper Mill Playhouse]. I only had two days to find a dress. It's like a princess dress," she tells PEOPLE.

05 of 17 john barone photography Over 160 guests attended their nuptials, including Liz Callaway, who voiced the character of Anastasia in the 1997 animated film; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony-winning duo who wrote Anastasia's score; Orange Is the New Black actress Kimiko Glenn; and husband-and-wife Broadway actors Krystina Alabado, who toured with Altomare in the musical Spring Awakening, and Robert Lenzi.

06 of 17 john barone photography During Sunday's ceremony, the couple proved their love story stood the test of time, with one of Crook's best friends reciting a middle-school email he sent to Altomare once upon a time in 2000.

07 of 17 john barone photography Altomare had happened to save emails from Crook, in which he professed "his love" for her when they were younger, though the timing had never been right up until their chance meeting during the pandemic.

08 of 17 john barone photography Crook, 35, and Altomare, 36, reconnected after 20 years when the software engineer met up with the singer after her solo concert last June at Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania, where they were engaged in February.

09 of 17 john barone photography "We wanted to get married as fast as humanly possible," Altomare tells PEOPLE, adding that they chose a venue close to the Bucks County Playhouse.

10 of 17 john barone photography The Broadway star's sparkly shoes, she notes, were from Worldtone Dance, a staple in the Broadway industry, so that she could dance the night away to the Bachelor Boys Band playing at the reception. Photographer John Barone captured the festivities.

11 of 17 john barone photography In a nod to their high school musical, Big The Musical — the only show the two ever performed in together — their bridal party walked into the reception to "Cross the Line" from the Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire show.

12 of 17 john barone photography "We have a few guests who are from that era," Crook jokes.

13 of 17 john barone photography Crook wore a dark charcoal gray suit with a eucalyptus green tie with Allen Edmonds double monk-strap shoes.

14 of 17 john barone photography With a bridal party of 10 matching Crook's eucalyptus green accent, Altomare had her sister, Carrie Hirschman, by her side as maid of honor while Crook's friend Justin Hill served as best man.

15 of 17 john barone photography During the reception, the newlyweds offered a performance of "Only Us" from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. "I'm slightly terrified," admits Crook ahead of the big day.

16 of 17 john barone photography "We just loved it when we started dating, and we would always sing it together in the car," says Altomare, adding that Justin Paul of the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen songwriting duo Pasek and Paul gave them his blessing.