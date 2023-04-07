Watch Broadway Star Bonnie Milligan Sing 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Tune for 'Miscast23' (Exclusive)

Bonnie Milligan is rolling in the deep.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Kimberly Akimbo actress Milligan performs the song "Crazy Rolling" from Moulin Rouge! The Musical (a mashup of Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" and "Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley) as part of MCC Theater's 2023 Miscast Gala.

Miscast23 was held on Monday at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom. Will Van Dyke was the musical director for the event.

The annual showcase — which sees some of Broadway's top stars singing songs from roles they traditionally wouldn't be cast in — featured performances from Sweeney Todd's Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, plus Ben Platt (Parade), Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo'), Lorna Courtney (&Juliet), Joy Woods (Little Shop of Horrors, Six), LaChanze (Trouble in Mind), Jose Llana (Here Lies Love), Dylan Mulvaney (Day 365 Live!), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot), and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler.

Bonnie Milligan. Rob Kim/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans will soon be able to watch Miscast23 from the comfort of their own homes. MCC partnered with the League of Live Stream Theater in order to broadcast Miscast23 this Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the broadcast will be available on demand until Sunday, April 16.

This year's Miscast23 also honored Vanessa Williams and Lianny Toval. Said co-artistic director Bernie Telsey in a press release, "Vanessa's career, on stage and screen, in music and even behind the scenes, is distinguished by a boldness that is undeniable and, frankly, thrilling. We celebrate ambitious and daring risk-takers at MCC Theater and we're really excited to celebrate Vanessa Williams at Miscast23 along with MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval, whose accomplishments already have us eager to see where her own path takes her."

Funds raised from Miscast23 help the nonprofit MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

Tickets for the Miscast23 broadcast are available online now.