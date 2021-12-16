Broadway Shows Face a Slew of Shutdowns Due to Positive COVID Tests

Several shows have announced cancellations this week alone, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

More Broadway shows are coming to a halt due to COVID-19.

Theaters across New York City are facing an unprecedented wave of show cancellations due to positive cases of the virus among various companies.

On Wednesday, the Tina Turner jukebox musical Tina shut down both shows for that reason. It is expected to resume as normal on Thursday.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cited the same reason when canceling its Wednesday matinee, though the evening performance was expected to go on, per their notice sent out that afternoon.

Earlier in the week, a string of other Broadway shows also called off numerous performances due to COVID-19 cases, including Mrs. Doubtfire, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Ain't Too Proud.

An off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors starring Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle, also shut down its weekend shows on Dec. 11 and 12, Playbill reported.

In each instance, the productions wrote that the shows would not go on "out of an abundance of caution."

A year and a half after the COVID-19 health crisis suddenly shut down New York City's vibrant theater district, Broadway shows slowly began to reopen in September.

"When you think of New York City...it's the capital of arts and culture," Mayor Bill de Blasio told ABC 7 at the time. "People love Broadway. When Broadway is up and running, it says so much about New York City. And tonight, a lot of Broadway is coming back...You can feel the life of the city coming back."

However, soon after productions began to open back up, they were quickly put on pause once again due to the virus.

Aladdin was one of the first to cancel performances on Sept. 29, just one day after the show reopened. It was swiftly followed by Chicken and Biscuits, which closed early due to the financial strains of the pandemic.

Chicago and Wicked have also been forced to cancel several shows over the past few months due to cases of COVID-19 among members of the production.