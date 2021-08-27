The hit musical, which was filmed live on stage, premieres on the streaming service on September 10

WATCH: Broadway Show Come From Away Debuts Powerful Trailer for Apple TV+'s Live Film Version

Fans of Come From Away will soon be able to stream a live version of the popular Broadway show online.

Apple TV+ released the powerful new trailer of the hit show, which was filmed live on stage, that will begin streaming on the platform on September 10 ahead of its return to Broadway.

Written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the play is inspired by the true story of 7,000 air passengers stranded overseas in wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

Directed by Christopher Ashley and produced by Bill Condon, the film was recorded in May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre with 9/11 survivors and frontline workers in attendance.

The trailer, above, opens on Joel Hatch introducing the small town of Gander in Newfoundland, Canada, where several characters suddenly find themselves stuck without warning following the unprecedented events in NYC.

Petrina Bromley, Emily Walton, Jenn Colella, Sharon Wheatley, Astrid Van Wieren and Q. Smith in “Come From Away,” premiering September 10, 2021 on Apple TV+. Credit: Apple TV+

There is little room for them in the tiny town, but residents band together to help those displaced.

Various passengers are seen on the phone assuring their respective loved ones that they are "Okay" as the song "Somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere" swells through the second half of the clip.

In another scene, a Walmart clerk approaches one of the disheveled passengers and says, cheerfully, "Welcome to Walmart! Would you like to come back to my house for a shower?"

Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Emily Walton, De’Lon Grant, Paul Whitty, Q. Smith and Tony LePage in “Come From Away,” premiering September 10, 2021 on Apple TV+. Credit: Apple TV+

As the trailer concludes, Hatch says to the audience, "We honor what was lost, but we also commemorate what we found."

Come From Away will begin touring the United States and Canada in October. The show first premiered on Broadway in 2017.

Several original company members reprise their roles for the Apple TV+ performance, including Hatch as Claude, Petrina Bromley as Bonnie and Jenn Colella, who was nominated for a Tony award portrayal of Beverley/Annette. Also returning are Caesar Samayoa (Kevin J./Ali) Q. Smith as (Hannah), Astrid Van Wieren as (Beulah), and Sharon Wheatley (Diane).