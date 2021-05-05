Broadway Set to Reopen on September 14 with Tickets on Sale This Thursday

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday as the Broadway League supported the decision, saying, "Nothing Beats Broadway"

The lights on Broadway will be shining once again.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Twitter that Broadway would reopen on Sept. 14 with tickets for productions going on sale this Thursday on Broadway.org with 100% capacity in theaters once they reopen.

"NEW: Broadway shows will be ready to open September 14 at 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow," Cuomo tweeted. "Broadway is [a] major part of our state's identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again."

This is an updated reopening date after Cuomo announced on Monday that Broadway could reopen on May 19.

At the time, Cuomo had included Broadway in the list of businesses that could lift most COVID-19 restrictions along with restaurants, bars, museums, gyms, salons and stores.

The Broadway League released a statement following Cuomo's announcement on Wednesday, saying, "With guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo, based on current health trends and subject to continuing improvement of public health and vaccination rates, as well as the state's final approval of each theatre operator's health and safety protocols, the Broadway League announces that Broadway shows in New York City will resume ticket sales this month for Fall 2021 performances."

"Anticipated dates for each returning and new Broadway production will be announced in coming weeks on a show-by-show basis as individual productions and their producers determine the performance schedules and timelines for their respective shows," the League said. "Theatregoers are encouraged to visit Broadway.org for updated information about show times and performances as they are announced."

Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, said in a separate statement, "We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway's return on the city and state's economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year."

She continued, "Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry's return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway's ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again."

The state's lift on restrictions comes as COVID-19 vaccination rates increase, with one third of New Yorkers already fully vaccinated and the state's positive cases reaching a new 6-month low.

It's been over a year since Cuomo announced Broadway productions would stop last March, with the shutdown extended until May 2021 back in October.