Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele Will Lead Broadway's New Kander & Ebb Musical 'New York, New York'

A stage musical inspired by the classic 1977 MGM movie New York, New York is coming to Broadway, with two bright new stars stepping into the roles immortalized on screen by Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli.

Ahead of the show's debut at the St. James Theatre in New York City this spring, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will lead the musical, which features a score by Tony, Emmy and Grammy winners John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Ryan, 27, is known for his performance as Conrad "Coco" Roy in the Hulu miniseries The Girl from Plainville and for playing Connor Murphy in the 2021 film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen (a role he also understudied on Broadway). He was most recently on the boards in last season's Girl From The North Country and will be in Peacock's upcoming Poker Face.

Uzele, 27, has appeared on screen in City on a Hill, FBI, and Apple TV+'s Dear Edward. She was among the cast of the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island and originated the role of Catherine Parr in the Broadway transfer of Six. She starred as another queen — the rat queen — in the famed Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical back in 2021.

Colton Ryan. Anna Uzele.

In New York, New York, Ryan will play Jimmy Doyle — an aspiring saxophone player who meets USO band singer Francine Evans (Uzele) during V-J Day celebrations at the end of World War II. The musical follows the ups and downs of their romance over the years.

"Anna and Colton were both born to play these parts," five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, who directs and choreographs New York, New York, tells PEOPLE. "They have unstoppable stage presence. When they share the stage, their chemistry is electric."

"We see New York City through the eyes of their characters — two strangers determined to make it in the greatest city in the world, a place in constant motion where everything you've ever dreamed of seems just around the corner," she adds. "Everyone here is looking for love, success, and the chance to do something you can't do anywhere else."

"Watching them fall in love, fight to hold onto their dreams and to each other is extraordinarily powerful and the very essence of New York, New York," Stroman says.

Liza Minnelli and Robert de Niro in 'New York, New York'. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

New York, New York is the first new Kander and Ebb musical to open on Broadway since The Visit, which opened on Broadway in April 2015, less than a year after lyricist Ebb died in September 2014 at the age of 76. The duo wee known for hits like Cabaret, Chicago and The Scottsboro Boys.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will provide new lyrics for the musical, which features the four beloved songs from the movie including "But the World Goes 'Round" and the iconic title theme.

David Thompson and Sharon Washington co-wrote the show's book. Also on the creative team are music supervisor and arranger Sam Davis, orchestrators Daryl Waters and Davis, vocal arranger David Loud and music director Alvin Hough, Jr.

Back in October, when the musical's Broadway dates were announced, Kander gave insight into the type of show the group is creating.

"In 1945, World War II ended," he said in a statement. "In the years that immediately followed, hundreds of thousands of ex-servicemen and women — myself included — descended on New York City, a tough, gritty, beautiful dream palace, filled with youthful energy and optimism. 'The sadness is over! This is where I can become the person I was meant to become!' And this is the New York of our story."

Performances for New York, New York begin March 24 at the St. James Theatre. Opening night is set for April 26.

Tickets are now on sale.