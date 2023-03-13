Broadway's New Michael Jackson Revealed as 'MJ' Musical Cast Celebrates 1 Year — See the Photos

Broadway's MJ The Musical will welcome a new Michael Jackson.

Elijah Rhea Johnsonwill take over the show's lead role beginning April 4 at the Neil Simon Theatre, producers LiaVollack, John Branca and John McClain announced Monday.

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of Middle Michael throughout the musical's workshop process.

Myles Frost, who won the 2022 Tony Award for his portrayal of the King of Pop,will depart the production on April 2 after a year-and-a-half in the role.

"Those of us who worked with Elijah during the developmental workshops knew, when his schedule didn't allow him to join the original Broadway cast, we hadn't seen the last of him or his remarkable talent," director Christopher Wheeldon said in a statement.

"Though we might have initially seen him as 'Middle Michael' it is so clear to me now that adult Michael is who he was born to play," Wheeldon added. "Myles is leaving behind some pretty big loafers to fill, and Elijah is more than ready to wear them."

MJ The Musical opened on Broadway Feb. 1, 2022. In celebration of the show's first year on Broadway, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal new images of the cast, including its current star Frost.

"Michael Jackson was a big influence on how I approach making my own music. I didn't even think of potentially portraying Michael Jackson in anything, so when this opportunity came around, it really was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I could not pass up," Frost told PEOPLE shortly after being nominated for the Tony Award last year.

He described his first night on Broadway as "pure magic," adding: " 'Thriller,' I feel like I black out; 'Smooth Criminal,' I black out, just because I am so in it. I'm just so taken away by the music and taken away by the choreography. It's a hell of an experience."

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including best leading actor in a musical (Frost) and best choreography (Wheeldon).

The show takes audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous world tour. It features over 25 of the singer's biggest hits.

According to a press release, the musical "goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status."

Grammy winner Jackson went from child star to chart-topping King of Pop, with hits like "Beat It" and "Billie Jean." He was arrested on charges of child molestation back in 2003, though he was acquitted of those charges in 2005. Jackson was accused of sexual abuse by two people after his death in 2013 at age 50. A 2019 documentary revisited the allegations.

In an April 2019 interview with The New York Times, Wheeldon said about writing the musical at the time, "We're sensitive to what's going on and we'll see whether it works into the show or not. But the primary focus of our show has always been focusing on Michael's creative process." The musical does not address the scandal.

Nottage added in that interview, "We want this to be a musical that everyone can come to, regardless of how they feel about Michael Jackson, and they will leave with a better understanding of who he was as a human being."

Jackson's 26-year-old son Prince attended the musical in December 2021. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the show "blew him away."

"Prince was very, very, sweet. He kept saying, 'Wow,' and talking about how much he loved the show, loved the energy — even loved the logo," the source shared at the time. The insider added that Prince "mentioned how he can't wait to see it again" and called Frost's performance "incredible."

MJ The Musical currently plays at New York City's Neil Simon Theatre. For more information and tickets, visit MJTheMusical.com.