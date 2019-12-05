Broadway's Mean Girls Recreates Movie's Iconic 'Jingle Bell Rock' Scene at Rockefeller Center

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Plastics!

The fictional clique at the center of Tina Fey‘s hilarious 2004 comedy Mean Girls rang in the holidays in one of the movie’s most memorable scenes, dancing along to Bobby Helms’ classic holiday tune “Jingle Bell Rock” in sultry Santa-themed costumes.

So to celebrate the lighting of the Rockefeller Center’s legendary Christmas tree on Wednesday night, it was only fair that the stars of Broadway’s Mean Girls musical stepped in and recreated the moment.

Fey, who wrote the film and adapted it for the musical, was on hand to introduce the special performance, which aired on NBC that same night.

Broadway stars Reneé Rapp (Regina George), Krystina Alabado (Weiners), Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron), and Becca Petersen (Karen Smith) all sang and danced their way though the movie’s moves.

Image zoom The cast of Mean Girls on Broadway Boneau/Bryan-Brown

Tony nominee Jennifer Simard was even watching from the audience, playing the role of Regina’s mom June (made famous by Amy Poehler on screen).

“This is one of my favorite moments from the Mean Girls movie, but they never usually get through it without kicking a boombox,” Fey joked before introducing . “Tonight, as a little gift to you, we are going to sing the whole thing. And when I say we, of course not me.”

The “Jingle Bell Rock” scene has gone on to be parodied in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video, with Kris Jenner making a cameo in Poehler’s role.

Mean Girls starred Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried — in addition to Chabert and Poehler.

Image zoom Reneé Rapp, Krystina Alabado, Tina Fey, Erika Henningsen and Becca Petersen Boneau/Bryan-Brown

Image zoom Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls Paramount

Broadway’s Mean Girls opened in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre. It is playing an open run.

In addition to Fey’s book, the musical’s creative team is made up of Fey’s husband Jeff Richmond — who penned the score — and Broadway vet Nell Benjamin, who provided the lyrics. Ton winner Casey Nicholaw directs.

The show received 12 Tony nominations, and has been a hit with critics and audiences alike. A national tour kicked off in the fall of 2019.

Surprisingly, “Jingle Bell Rock” isn’t in the musical, though the scene at the winter talent competition is. Instead, the Plastics dance to an original holiday tune, “Rockin’ Around the Pole.”