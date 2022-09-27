'Kimberly Akimbo' Throws it Back to 1999! Meet the Cast of the Highly Anticipated New Broadway Musical

The cast of Broadway's likely new hit are serving up some serious déjà vu for millennials.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the official show art for Kimberly Akimbo, the critically-lauded and highly anticipated new musical set to open at New York City's Booth Theatre this fall.

Set in New Jersey in 1999, the show follows Tony winner Victoria Clark as story's title character, a funny and bright teenage girl who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady thanks to a disease that causes her to age four and a half times as fast as normal.

Trapped inside the physical body of older woman is challenging enough but that appears to be the least of Kimberly's issues with a press description of the show noting that she's "forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities and possible felony charges."

"Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side," the show's description reads.

Seeing as the show is set in a high school on the cusp of the new millennium, it is fitting Kimberly Akimbo introduces its casts in their new official photos via classic yearbook shots — complete with quotes and descriptions to boot.

References to the Goo Goo Dolls, My So-Called Life, the Backstreet Boys and Hey Arnold! help add to the fun.

The Broadway company of features the a cast reprising their roles from its Off-Broadway premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews from publications like The New York Times and The Washington Post last fall.

In addition to Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), the cast is made up of Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour) and four notable newcomers: Justin Cooley, Olivia Elease Hardy, Michael Iskander and Nina White.

Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Clark, Hardy (Delia), Iskander (Aaron), hogan (Martin), Cooley (Seth) and White (Teresa) are all featured in the show's yearbook artwork, posing in costume as their characters.

Kimberly Akimbo features music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Violet, Shrek the Musical, and Caroline, or Change), as well as a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire.

Based on the play of the same name by Lindsay-Abaire, the musical will be directed by Jessica Stone.

Stone also helmed the musical's debut at the Atlantic Theater Company last fall, alongside choreographer by Danny Mefford.

The show went on to win a slew of honors, including the top musical prize at the New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Drama Desk Awards.

Broadway performances of Kimberly Akimbo are slated to begin previews on Oct. 12 ahead of a Nov. 10 opening.

Tickets are now on sale.