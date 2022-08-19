Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Shares Teaser Video of Lea Michele as Fanny Brice: 'The Role of a Lifetime'

Lea Michele will join Broadway's Funny Girl as Fanny Brice starting Sept. 6

By
Published on August 19, 2022 07:18 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty

Lea Michele is getting ready to take the stage as Fanny Brice.

On Friday, the Broadway production of Funny Girl shared behind-the-scenes footage of the actress in rehearsals ahead of her return to the Great White Way on Sept. 6.

In the black-and-white teaser, the Glee alum — who performed a handful of Funny Girl songs as her character Rachel Berry on the Fox series — can be seen dancing with her costars as her rendition of "I'm the Greatest Star" played in the background.

"The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson!" said the tweet accompanying the video, which showed the words: "A star returns. Hello, gorgeous. Hello, Lea."

Michele, 35, will take over the role — originated by Barbra Streisand — from current lead actress Julie Benko. Original star Beanie Feldstein departed the production July 31.

Earlier this month, Michele posed under the Funny Girl marquee at the August Wilson Theatre in a photo she shared to Instagram, recreating a similar picture of herself in the same pose under another Funny Girl marquee on the set of Glee.

"A dream come true," Michele wrote in the caption.

Her former Glee costar, Jane Lynch, originated the role of Mrs. Brice in the Broadway revival but played her final performance Aug. 14. Actress Liz McCartney takes over the role through Sept. 4, with Tovah Feldshuh beginning performances alongside Michele Sept. 6.

In an interview with Playbill published this month, Lynch said she is "thrilled" for Michele to take the stage as Fanny Brice — and that she was leaving the production earlier than announced due to a vacation.

"I have a vacation August 14th, and then I had just like five shows after that, and it's a six-hour flight, so I thought, 'Let's end it now,' " she told the publication. "It has nothing to do with not wanting to see Lea."

"I text with Lea. She and I are fine," she continued. "I love working with [current Fanny] Julie [Benko]. I loved working with Beanie. There's no drama here. None."

RELATED VIDEO: Funny Girl Producers Set the Record Straight on Beanie Feldstein's Exit as Lea Michele Steps In

Speaking to Deadline in July, Lynch said "it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That's the only reason [we won't appear together]. I adore her. She's just going to take this show and make it her own."

Added Lynch, "I'm so glad she's getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee."

The musical, which features the Jule Styne and Bob Merrill classics "People," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "Don't Rain on My Parade," features huge tap numbers by Ayodele Casel and choreography by Ellenore Scott, a revised script by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and over 150 costumes designed by Tony-winning designer Susan Hilferty.

