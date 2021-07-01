The Broadway performers announced their engagement on social media Thursday, each sharing several sweet photos from the occasion

Broadway's Erika Henningsen Engaged to Mean Girls Costar Kyle Selig: 'I Choose You Always'

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig are engaged!

The Broadway performers — who starred alongside one another in the stage adaptation of Tiny Fey's Mean Girls — announced their engagement on social media, Thursday, each sharing several sweet photos from the beachside proposal.

"I choose you always, thanks for choosing me best friend," Henningsen wrote on Instagram, adding: "(Not pictured: a 100 pound sea turtle who served as witness, and Kyle's panic sweat when he dropped the ring in the sand moments before.)"

In her post, she also included an adorable video of the excited couple on the beach moments after getting engaged.

Selig's post did feature the sea turtle, with the newly engaged couple smiling widely next to it as it lounged on the sand.

"Oh yeah, HERE's a couple more… I am lucky to have a best friend that has seen me through all the ups and downs, and I think I'd be stupid not to LOCK THAT DOWN. So we're doing this, officially," he captioned a series of selfies from the moment.

He added, "She said yes, btw, she's not just keeping the ring."

Henningsen and Selig originated the roles of Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels, respectively, in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls. They have been dating since 2017.

The pair both departed the show just shy of its final performance.

The Broadway production went dark on March 11, 2020, as theaters shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the show will not reopen on Broadway, the North American tour is expected to begin again later this year. A film version of the stage musical is also in the works.

Henningsen is set to appear next in the debut of Flying Over Sunset, which opens Dec. 6, 2021. She's also currently starring on Girls5Eva, now streaming on Peacock.