Broadway-Bound Almost Famous Musical Has the 'Beautiful Sensibility' of Cameron Crowe
It looks like the Band-Aids are heading to Broadway!
"Almost Famous is coming!" songwriter Tom Kitt tells PEOPLE of the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of the 2000 film that starred Billy Crudup and Kate Hudson.
A new website for the musical teases that the show will open this year, with its official Twitter account writing in its bio: "It's all happening...Broadway 2022."
"I can only be part of that tease," says Kitt of the show's timeline. "That's what I know at this moment."
However, the songwriter — who is currently Tony-nominated for the score of Broadway's Flying Over Sunset — says that the developmental process has thus far "been a joy."
"[Writer-director Cameron Crowe] is just the sweetest, most kind human being, and full of inspiration," says Kitt. "That story is obviously a personal one for him, so I feel incredibly honored to get to tell that story with him."
Almost Famous, which won Crowe an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2000, is loosely based on his life as a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone. The film follows a young William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he hits the road with the fictional band Stillwater for his story on the group of rock stars.
"I think fans can expect the beautiful sensibility of Cameron, the way he sees the world. There's just a glorious poetry to his writing, and the energy of that time period and the music," explains Kitt, adding that the rehearsal room is "inspiring" and that he thinks the show "will feel that way too."
The musical had its out-of-town world premiere at the Old Globe in San Diego, California, in 2019. Kitt composed the score, with Crowe penning the musical's book and lyrics.
"We've been able to do some development work in the pandemic," Kitt explains. "It's doing what I certainly always want to with adaptations with that — it's a new thing, but also for fans of the film, you will recognize [the film in] the musical. But it feels like we have found the way that it sings anew."
"Cameron Crowe is one of those artists who meant everything to me growing up, and I dreamed of maybe getting to meet one day, and now I'm sitting at a table working with Cameron," he adds. "It's been great."
