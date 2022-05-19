Broadway-Bound Almost Famous Musical Has the 'Beautiful Sensibility' of Cameron Crowe

A musical adaptation of the 2000 film that starred Billy Crudup and Kate Hudson is aiming to bow on Broadway this year, songwriter Tom Kitt tells PEOPLE

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881079f) Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson Almost Famous - 2000 Director: Cameron Crowe Dreamworks Llc USA Scene Still Comedy/Drama Presque célèbre

It looks like the Band-Aids are heading to Broadway!

"Almost Famous is coming!" songwriter Tom Kitt tells PEOPLE of the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of the 2000 film that starred Billy Crudup and Kate Hudson.

A new website for the musical teases that the show will open this year, with its official Twitter account writing in its bio: "It's all happening...Broadway 2022."

"I can only be part of that tease," says Kitt of the show's timeline. "That's what I know at this moment."

However, the songwriter — who is currently Tony-nominated for the score of Broadway's Flying Over Sunset — says that the developmental process has thus far "been a joy."

Nominee Tom Kitt attends the 2022 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press event in New York, on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

"[Writer-director Cameron Crowe] is just the sweetest, most kind human being, and full of inspiration," says Kitt. "That story is obviously a personal one for him, so I feel incredibly honored to get to tell that story with him."

Almost Famous, which won Crowe an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2000, is loosely based on his life as a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone. The film follows a young William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he hits the road with the fictional band Stillwater for his story on the group of rock stars.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881079c) John Fedevich, Mark Kozelek, Jason Lee, Billy Crudup Almost Famous - 2000 Director: Cameron Crowe Dreamworks Llc USA Scene Still Comedy/Drama Presque célèbre Credit: Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I think fans can expect the beautiful sensibility of Cameron, the way he sees the world. There's just a glorious poetry to his writing, and the energy of that time period and the music," explains Kitt, adding that the rehearsal room is "inspiring" and that he thinks the show "will feel that way too."

The musical had its out-of-town world premiere at the Old Globe in San Diego, California, in 2019. Kitt composed the score, with Crowe penning the musical's book and lyrics.

"We've been able to do some development work in the pandemic," Kitt explains. "It's doing what I certainly always want to with adaptations with that — it's a new thing, but also for fans of the film, you will recognize [the film in] the musical. But it feels like we have found the way that it sings anew."