Broadway's '& Juliet' Remixes Shakespeare with Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson Hits — Watch

What if Juliet didn't die at the end of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet? And what if a string of popular pop songs helped tell the story of what happened in her life next?

That's the premise behind & Juliet — the acclaimed musical set to open on Broadway this fall.

PEOPLE has the debut of a brand-new trailer for production, currently playing a pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto. The Olivier Award-winning musical first debuted in England back in 2019, where it continues to play to sold-out houses in London's West End.

Much of its popularity can be attributed to the musical's hilarious book by David West Read. The Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek flips the script on the greatest love story every told, imaging a Juliet who gets a second chance at life and love on her terms.

The score is also packed full of hit tunes, all taken from the catalogue of five-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin.

Matthew Murphy

In the trailer alone, the cast can be seen performing Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone," Bon Jovi's "It's My Life" and Katy Perry's "Roar."

But that's just the tip of it. Theatergoers can expect to hear music like "Confident" (Demi Lovato), "That's the Way It Is" (Céline Dion), "Can't Stop the Feeling" (Justin Timberlake), "Domino" (Jessie J), "Show Me Love" (Robyn), "Blow" (Kesha), F---in' Perfect" (Pink), "Whataya Want From Me" (Adam Lambert), "Can't Feel My Face" (The Weeknd), "Love Me Like You Do" (Ellie Goulding), "Problem" (Ariana Grande) and "It's Gonna Be Me" (*NSYNC).

There's also a slew of songs made famous by the Backstreet Boys — "Larger Than Life," "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely," "As Long as You Love Me," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and "I Want It That Way" — as well as other tunes by Spears ("I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," "Overprotected," "Oops!… I Did It Again" and "Stronger") and Perry ("Teenage Dream," "I Kissed a Girl").

"I'm so thrilled that Broadway audiences will get to share in the joy of & Juliet," Martin said in a statement. "I've had the incredible honor to work with some of the world's most talented artists, and this cast is no exception."

Matthew Murphy

And what a cast it is. Lorna Courtney will lead the production as Juliet, alongside Tony-winner Paulo Szotas as Lance, Tony nominee Stark Sands as Shakespeare, and Broadway vet Betsy Wolfe as Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway (no, not that one).

Justin David Sullivan (May), Ben Jackson Walker (Romeo) Philippe Arroyoas (Francois) and Melanie La Barrie (Nurse) round out the leading cast, La Barrie returning to the role after originating it in the West End.

The ensemble is rounded out by Brandon Antonio, Nico De Jesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, BrittanyNicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

Matthew Murphy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

& Juliet, directed by Luke Sheppard, begins previews at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Oct. 28, ahead of a Nov. 17 opening.

Tickets and more information about the show — including the full creative team — are available at andjulietbroadway.com.