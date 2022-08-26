Broadway's '& Juliet' Remixes Shakespeare with Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson Hits — Watch

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for Broadway's & Juliet, which features a score made up of Max Martin tunes made famous by Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys and more

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 11:00 AM

What if Juliet didn't die at the end of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet? And what if a string of popular pop songs helped tell the story of what happened in her life next?

That's the premise behind & Juliet — the acclaimed musical set to open on Broadway this fall.

PEOPLE has the debut of a brand-new trailer for production, currently playing a pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto. The Olivier Award-winning musical first debuted in England back in 2019, where it continues to play to sold-out houses in London's West End.

Much of its popularity can be attributed to the musical's hilarious book by David West Read. The Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek flips the script on the greatest love story every told, imaging a Juliet who gets a second chance at life and love on her terms.

The score is also packed full of hit tunes, all taken from the catalogue of five-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin.

The Company of & Juliet 0982 - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy
Matthew Murphy

In the trailer alone, the cast can be seen performing Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone," Bon Jovi's "It's My Life" and Katy Perry's "Roar."

But that's just the tip of it. Theatergoers can expect to hear music like "Confident" (Demi Lovato), "That's the Way It Is" (Céline Dion), "Can't Stop the Feeling" (Justin Timberlake), "Domino" (Jessie J), "Show Me Love" (Robyn), "Blow" (Kesha), F---in' Perfect" (Pink), "Whataya Want From Me" (Adam Lambert), "Can't Feel My Face" (The Weeknd), "Love Me Like You Do" (Ellie Goulding), "Problem" (Ariana Grande) and "It's Gonna Be Me" (*NSYNC).

There's also a slew of songs made famous by the Backstreet Boys — "Larger Than Life," "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely," "As Long as You Love Me," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and "I Want It That Way" — as well as other tunes by Spears ("I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," "Overprotected," "Oops!… I Did It Again" and "Stronger") and Perry ("Teenage Dream," "I Kissed a Girl").

"I'm so thrilled that Broadway audiences will get to share in the joy of & Juliet," Martin said in a statement. "I've had the incredible honor to work with some of the world's most talented artists, and this cast is no exception."

Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe in & Juliet 0475 - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy
Matthew Murphy

And what a cast it is. Lorna Courtney will lead the production as Juliet, alongside Tony-winner Paulo Szotas as Lance, Tony nominee Stark Sands as Shakespeare, and Broadway vet Betsy Wolfe as Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway (no, not that one).

Justin David Sullivan (May), Ben Jackson Walker (Romeo) Philippe Arroyoas (Francois) and Melanie La Barrie (Nurse) round out the leading cast, La Barrie returning to the role after originating it in the West End.

The ensemble is rounded out by Brandon Antonio, Nico De Jesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, BrittanyNicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

The company of & Juliet 0830 - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy
Matthew Murphy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

& Juliet, directed by Luke Sheppard, begins previews at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Oct. 28, ahead of a Nov. 17 opening.

Tickets and more information about the show — including the full creative team — are available at andjulietbroadway.com.

Related Articles
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
West Side Story
The Original 1961 'West Side Story' Cast: Where Are They Now?
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Ainhoa Hardy, Terrence O'Connor, Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone
81 Times Stars Dressed Up as Other Stars for Halloween — and Nailed It
Christine Quinn in Venice
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands in N.Y.C. Plus Ariana DeBose, Phoebe Bridgers and More
Usher
Usher Performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Cruise, Lil Nas X and More
Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend the Royal Ascot in England, Plus Kerry Washington, Kate Mara and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 13: Cast members The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change and Raja of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7 attend RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Royalty Convenes in L.A., Plus, Jesse Williams, Woody Harrelson, and More
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Makes Her Broadway Debut in N.Y.C., Plus The Bad Guys Cast, Jon Batiste and More
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Evan Mock, Kim Kardashian, Anderson .Paak and More
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere after party at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
'Stranger Things' Happens Upon New York, Plus, Selena Gomez, Meek Mill, and More
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday June 18, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice Attends Royal Ascot in England, Plus Gabrielle Union, Nikki Toscano and More
Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Nick Cannon, Maya Hawke and More
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise share a light moment during a press conference for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Seoul
Miles Teller & Tom Cruise Travel to South Korea, Plus Lori Harvey, Pete Davidson, Steve Carell and More