Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Dies at Age 13

Broadway star Laurel Griggs has died, according to multiple reports. She was 13.

Griggs died on Nov. 5 and a funeral service was held three days later, according to her Dignity Memorial page. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Griggs made her Broadway debut at age 6 as Polly in Rob Ashford’s musical production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2013, opposite Scarlett Johansson, according to her IMDb page.

She is best known for her role as Ivanka in the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE. She performed the role for 17 months between 2013 and 2015.

In 2016, she appeared in the romantic comedy Cafe Society alongside Steve Carell, Blake Lively and Kristen Stewart. She was also featured in several episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Actress Eliza Holland Madore, who also played Ivanka in ONCE, paid tribute to Griggs on Instagram. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters. Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh,” Madore wrote. “I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family.”

Following news of Griggs’ death, Young Broadway’s Twitter account shared a tribute to the rising star.

“We are saddened to share that Laurel Griggs passed away this week at the age of 13,” they wrote. “Laurel was a brilliant young lady who appeared on Broadway in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Once. We send our condolences to her loved ones at this difficult time.”