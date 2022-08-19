Broadway Actress Laura Osnes Sues New York Post for Defamation Over COVID Vaccine Claim (Report)

Broadway actress Laura Osnes is reportedly suing The New York Post for defamation, after the newspaper claimed last year the actress was fired from a theatrical production due to her refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Cinderella alum, 36, said the article's "libelous conduct has caused, and continues to cause, [her] disgrace and humiliation, harm to her professional and personal reputation, mental anguish and emotional distress," according to court documents viewed by Forbes.

She is seeking at least $5 million in damages, the outlet reports.

Last summer, Osnes shared a statement on Instagram in response to a report from The New York Post's Page Six, which claimed that she had been removed from a one-night-only performance of Crazy for You at Guild Hall in East Hampton due to her vaccination status.

"The article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments," Osnes posted. "It is important to me to clarify what actually happened."

She further claimed that she had signed up to participate in the production in May 2021, but was informed in June that "protocols had changed, and I would now need proof of vaccination to participate."

"I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine," Osnes continued.

Page Six had previously reported that Osnes only opened up about her vaccination status when pushed by a co-star in the musical.

But Osnes denied that, saying that "one of my fellow performers never 'pressed me on the matter' before I withdrew."

"It was a drama-free and discrete [sic] transition," she said.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

She also claimed she was never extended the option to provide a negative test, despite representatives for Guild Hall reportedly telling Page Six that the venue requires both staff and performers to either be vaccinated or submit a negative COVID test.

"I would have tested in a heartbeat — something that I have been doing for months, and will continue to do so, in order to keep working safely," Osnes said.

Last week, Osnes may have alluded to the controversy in an Instagram post in which she announced a new album.

"It's been a helluva year and I'm finally ready to sing about it. EP coming this fall. #OnTheOtherSide," she posted.