Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 12:58 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock (9919802af) Quentin Oliver Lee Star of Touring Broadway Awards, Hollywood, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Photo: Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.

His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life.

"I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect."

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dies at Age 34 While Holding His Wife Angie's Hand
Quentin Oliver lee/instagram

She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha, calling him an "incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven."

She praised her late husband for impacting many "people and communities," expressing that he helped others become better people.

"Samantha and I are supported and lifted by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I don't respond, but trust that your messages and love have been read and felt," she concluded the post.

Lee began his run as the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera in December 2017. He was an understudy in the 2017 Broadway musical Prince of Broadway and appeared in the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change before appearing in the Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things, which opened in March.

The official Instagram account for The Phantom of the Opera paid tribute to Lee on Friday, writing, "The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly lead our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin's family and friends."

In June, Lee shared the news of his cancer diagnosis alongside an image of a hospital bracelet, calling the year a "wild ride."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, Broadway community members began preparing a benefit concert for Lee. His friend, composer Brett Macias, shared a poster advertising the event and writing that Lee "is a righteous dude and their family doesn't deserve this."

Ahead of the concert in October, he shared the image again on Instagram, writing that there was a possibility it would be Lee's last time performing.

Following his diagnosis, his family created a GoFund Me page to help cover his medical expenses, "keep the lights on [and] keep food on the table."

As of Saturday morning, the fund has raised nearly $45,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Related Articles
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Relationship Timeline
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Katie Couric speaks during an interview promoting the EPIX Original Documentary 'Under The Gun' on May 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis as She Urges Others to Get Annual Mammograms
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's Relationship Timeline
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Closing Night
'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling's Relationship: A Look Back
Katie Couric and John Molner attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Katie Couric's Husband? All About John Molner
Mark Hoppus
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan 'Came Back Clean'
69th Academy Awards
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Life in Pictures
Nene and Gregg Leakes
NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg on the First Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You So Much'
NEW YORK - MAY 15: Actor Jerry Verdorn arrives at the 31st Annual Creative Craft Daytime Emmy Awards at the Marriott Marquis May 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
'Guiding Light' and 'One Life to Live' Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72
Olivia Newton-John in Sydney, Australia - 17 Jan 2012
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: The Star and 'Grease' Icon Dies of Breast Cancer
Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Late Wife Linda’s Brother After His Death
Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Late Wife Linda's Brother After His Death: 'He Was Unbeatable'
Mike Mora; Kelis
Mike Mora, Kelis' Husband, Dead at 37 After Battling Stage 4 Stomach Cancer
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga