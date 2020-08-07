Broadway Star and Tony Award Winner Brent Carver Dies at 68

The actor passed away on August 4 in his home in Cranbrook, British Columbia, in Canada, according to his family

Brent Carver, the Broadway star who won a Tony Award for his performance in The Kiss of the Spider Woman, has died. He was 68.

The actor passed away on Tuesday, August 4 in his home in Cranbrook, British Columbia, in Canada, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook. His cause of death was not released.

"Blessed with many talents and a natural love of theatre, Brent was always known as a first-class performer, unique in the presentation of his craft, delighting audiences through film, TV, stage and concert performances," the statement read.

"An impressive record, dating back to 1972, of awards, solo shows, collaborations with musicians, Broadway and West End shows and memorable performances at theatres across Canada and the United States culminated in a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award For Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2014 – a proud moment for our entire family."

"But Brent, in his humble fashion, will be remembered as the kind, gentle and gifted man he was, with the deepest love as a true friend and family member," the statement continued. "His love of performing was matched only by his zest for life and lifetime devotion to family, friends and treasured pets."

"Thank you to the performing arts community for embracing our Brent and helping him fulfill his dreams with joy in his heart" the family added. "Brent will be missed."

Chita Rivera, Carver’s Kiss of the Spider Woman costar who also won a Tony for her role in the musical, paid tribute to the star on Thursday.

“My heart is broken at the loss of my great friend and amazing artist #BrentCarver," she wrote on Twitter. "I shall miss him more than I can say."

In addition to Kiss of the Spider Woman, Carver was most known for his role as Leo Frank in Broadway's Parade. He also starred in a number of stage productions including Fiddler on the Roof, King Lear, Lord of the Rings, Elephant Man, As You Like It and Romeo and Juilet.

Organizers of the Stratford Festival, where Carver had performed for nine seasons, said they were "devastated to learn of the death of Brent Carver."