Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures

In the 1980s, Peters returned to the stage, appearing in different productions in New York, most notably several Stephen Sondheim musicals.

The two first met in 1971, but didn't actually work together until 13 years later when Peters starred in Sunday in the Park with George.

In addition to having a great working relationship, the two also maintained a strong friendship until his death in November 2021.

Following his death, Peters paid tribute to the Broadway legend, writing, "I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim, He gave me so much to sing about I loved him dearly and will miss him so much, Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve."