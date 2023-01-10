Ben Platt Will Return to Broadway in 'Parade' — Watch Exclusive First Look with Costar Micaela Diamond

Ben Platt, who won a Tony Award for his performance as the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, will return to Broadway in the first Main Stem revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's Parade.

Following a sold-out run last fall at New York City Center starring Platt, producers Seaview and Ambassador Theatre Groupannounced Tuesday that performances of Parade will begin Feb. 21 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for March 16.

Micaela Diamond, who starred alongside Platt for the musical's limited City Center engagement, will also reprise her performance as Lucille Frank, wife to Platt's Leo Frank. Diamond is best known to theater audiences for her breakout performance as Babe (a young Cher in the 1950s and 60s) in Broadway's The Cher Show.

The musical dramatizes the true story Leo Frank, a Jewish factory superintendent in Atlanta, Georgia, who was convicted of the 1913 rape and murder of Mary Phagan, his 13-year-old employee. His death sentence was commuted to life in prison two years later by Georgia Governor John M. Slaton. This came after a review of the trial exposed discrepancies in testimonies that appeared to uphold his insistence on his innocence.

In a first-look video exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Platt, 29, and Diamond, 23, perform "This Is Not Over Yet," a powerful duet between Lucille and Leo when the couple finds out Leo's case has been reopened.

According to the production, Leo and Lucille Frank "are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another."

Leo Frank was kidnapped by an unlawful mob from a Milledgeville, Georgia, prison in 1915 and lynched. His trial, conviction and death attracted national attention to the antisemitism emerging in the south, which led to the birth of the Anti-Defamation League and the revival of the then-defunct Ku Klux Klan.

Parade, which premiered on Broadway in December 1998, features a book by Tony, Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award winner Uhry, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Brown. It was co-conceived by late theater legend Harold Prince, who directed its Broadway premiere.

Two-time Tony-nominated director Michael Arden directs the revival. Choreography is by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant.

Arden also helmed the New York City Center's gala production, which ran from Nov. 1 through 6; composer Brown conducted the orchestra.

"I am delighted that Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown's musical will be seen by Broadway audiences again after our brief run last fall," Arden said in a statement.

"Parade has been a seminal piece of theater for me as an artist since it premiered 25 years ago, and to be collaborating with this incredible group of producers, designers, and artists led by the brilliant Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond is truly a dream come true," he continued. "The story of Leo Frank is more important than ever to re-examine, and it is my hope that audiences are both inspired and activated to reflect on both the past failure and the enduring promise of the complicated tapestry we call America."

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Both Uhry and Brown won Tony Awards for Parade's book and score, respectively, in 1999.

In a joint statement, they said, "Twenty-five years ago, we were honored to bring the story of Leo Frank to the musical stage, guided by our visionary director, Hal Prince. It was an extraordinary gift to watch a whole new audience connect with Parade at City Center under the thrilling direction of a new visionary: Michael Arden. We couldn't be more grateful that this production is now moving to Broadway, where even more people will get to see Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond deliver phenomenal performances and lead this large and gifted cast."

Tickets for Parade are now on sale. Visit ParadeBroadway.com.