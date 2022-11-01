See Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Bring Jason Robert Brown's 'Parade' to New York City Center

Jason Robert Brown's 1998 acclaimed musical Parade is back on stage in New York City, in a new production starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond.

PEOPLE has a first look at the two actors in the show, running at New York City Center as the gala production in its 2022/2023 Encores! season with a benefit performance set for Nov. 1 and a run continuing through Nov. 6.

The musical dramatizes the true story Leo Frank, a Jewish factory superintendent in Atlanta, Georgia who was convicted of the 1913 rape and murder Mary Phagan, his 13-year-old employee. Frank's death sentence was commuted to life in prison two years later by Georgia Governor John M. Slaton. This came after a review of the trial exposed discrepancies in testimonies that appeared to uphold Frank's insistence on his innocence.

Frank was later kidnapped by an unlawful mob from a Milledgeville, Georgia prison in 1915 and lynched. His trial, conviction and late death attracted national attention to the antisemitism emerging in the south, which led to the birth of the Anti-Defamation League and the revival of the then-defunct Ku Klux Klan.

Just in 2019, Frank's case made headlines again when Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard appointed an eight-person Conviction Integrity Unit to re-examine the case and determine whether it should be re-adjudicated.

Emilio Madrid

Platt, 29, plays Frank in Parade, while Diamond stars as Lucille Frank, his dedicated wife who petitions for his conviction to be overturned.

The pair — he a Tony winner for Dear Evan Hansen and she a standout in The Cher Show — are among a stacked cast that includes Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (as Mary's friend Frankie Epps), Jay Armstrong Johnson (as journalist Britt Craig), Paul Alexander Nolan (as prosecutor Hugh Dorsey), Alex Joseph Grayson (as factory janitor Jim Conley), Manoel Felciano (as anti-semitic publisher Tom Watson), Sean Allan Krill (as Gov. Slaton) and Platt's Dear Evan Hansen costar Jennifer Laura Thompson (as Sally Slaton, the governor's wife).

Also in the cast are Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter, Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper, John Dossett, Brody Grant, Danielle Lee Greaves, Christopher Gurr, Douglas Lyons, Ashlyn Maddox, Sophia Manicone, Howard McGillin, William Michals, Sofie Poliakoff, Jackson Teeley, Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Anthony Chatmon II and Caroline Fairweather

Erin Rose Doyle plays Mary while Erin Mackey stars as her mother.

Emilio Madrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parade features a score by Brown and a book by Alfred Uhry. Both received Tony Awards for their work on the musical, which received nine 1999 Tony nominations.

Brown is conducting the orchestra of the City Center production while Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening) directs. The book is using revisions from a 2007 production at London's Donmar Warehouse.

Tickets are on sale at NYCityCenter.org.