See Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Bring Jason Robert Brown's 'Parade' to New York City Center

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond in the new production of the 1998 Tony-winning musical, which runs through Nov. 6 at the famed New York City institution

By Staff Author
Published on November 1, 2022 11:37 AM

Jason Robert Brown's 1998 acclaimed musical Parade is back on stage in New York City, in a new production starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond.

PEOPLE has a first look at the two actors in the show, running at New York City Center as the gala production in its 2022/2023 Encores! season with a benefit performance set for Nov. 1 and a run continuing through Nov. 6.

The musical dramatizes the true story Leo Frank, a Jewish factory superintendent in Atlanta, Georgia who was convicted of the 1913 rape and murder Mary Phagan, his 13-year-old employee. Frank's death sentence was commuted to life in prison two years later by Georgia Governor John M. Slaton. This came after a review of the trial exposed discrepancies in testimonies that appeared to uphold Frank's insistence on his innocence.

Frank was later kidnapped by an unlawful mob from a Milledgeville, Georgia prison in 1915 and lynched. His trial, conviction and late death attracted national attention to the antisemitism emerging in the south, which led to the birth of the Anti-Defamation League and the revival of the then-defunct Ku Klux Klan.

Just in 2019, Frank's case made headlines again when Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard appointed an eight-person Conviction Integrity Unit to re-examine the case and determine whether it should be re-adjudicated.

See Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond in Jason Robert Brown's Parade
Emilio Madrid

Platt, 29, plays Frank in Parade, while Diamond stars as Lucille Frank, his dedicated wife who petitions for his conviction to be overturned.

The pair — he a Tony winner for Dear Evan Hansen and she a standout in The Cher Show — are among a stacked cast that includes Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (as Mary's friend Frankie Epps), Jay Armstrong Johnson (as journalist Britt Craig), Paul Alexander Nolan (as prosecutor Hugh Dorsey), Alex Joseph Grayson (as factory janitor Jim Conley), Manoel Felciano (as anti-semitic publisher Tom Watson), Sean Allan Krill (as Gov. Slaton) and Platt's Dear Evan Hansen costar Jennifer Laura Thompson (as Sally Slaton, the governor's wife).

Also in the cast are Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter, Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper, John Dossett, Brody Grant, Danielle Lee Greaves, Christopher Gurr, Douglas Lyons, Ashlyn Maddox, Sophia Manicone, Howard McGillin, William Michals, Sofie Poliakoff, Jackson Teeley, Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Anthony Chatmon II and Caroline Fairweather

Erin Rose Doyle plays Mary while Erin Mackey stars as her mother.

See Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond in Jason Robert Brown's Parade
Emilio Madrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Parade features a score by Brown and a book by Alfred Uhry. Both received Tony Awards for their work on the musical, which received nine 1999 Tony nominations.

Brown is conducting the orchestra of the City Center production while Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening) directs. The book is using revisions from a 2007 production at London's Donmar Warehouse.

Tickets are on sale at NYCityCenter.org.

Related Articles
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Closing Night
'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing
Ben Platt
Ben Platt Admits Internet Criticism of 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Made It a 'Disappointing Experience'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the "Dear Evan Hansen" premiere at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin's Relationship Timeline
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Niecy Nash and Wife Marcell Von Berlin, Runway, Spring Summer 22, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Sep 2021
Niecy Nash and Her Wife Glow in L.A., Plus the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast, Marion Cotillard and More
Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Daytime Stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 on September 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Olivia Rodrigo Hearts Radio in Las Vegas, Plus, Idris Elba, 'Ted Lasso' , and More
Vanessa Hudgens at Knott's Scary Farm, Buena Park, USA on Sep 17, 2021.
Vanessa Hudgens Kicks Off Halloween Season in L.A., Plus Billy Porter, Penélope Cruz and More
Ben Platt
Ben Platt Talks Mental Health, Queer Representation — and Reacts to 'Dear Evan Hansen' Closing
christopher meloni and mariska hargitay
Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Get Close on 'Today' , Plus Julianne Moore, Cynthia Erivo and More
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
sara-and-gavin
See Exclusive Backstage Photos of Sara Bareilles and Costars as They Go 'Into the Woods' on Broadway
Ben Platt, Aly and AJ
Ben Platt Announces Fall 2022 Reverie Tour Dates with Aly & AJ: 'I'm Over the Moon'
ben platt, Noah Galvin
Ben Platt Says 2021 'Deeply Sucked,' but Boyfriend Noah Galvin Made It 'Mostly Wonderful'
Nominee Hugh Jackman attends the 2022 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press event in New York, on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman 'Frustratingly' Tests Positive for COVID 1 Day After the Tony Awards