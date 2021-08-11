Beanie Feldstein Will Star in First-Ever Funny Girl Broadway Revival: My 'Dream Come True'

Beanie Feldstein is taking her talents to the stage.

The Booksmart actress, 28, is set to star as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. The upcoming production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since Barbra Streisand originated the role in 1964.

"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," Feldstein said in a release. "So, it's safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family's backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true."

She added, "I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"

Beanie Feldstein Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The new production comes from director Michael Mayer, a Tony Award winner who led a London revival of Funny Girl in 2015 and whose previous work includes Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Spring Awakening.

The Funny Girl revival also features choreography by Ellenore Scott and tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, plus a revised book from Harvey Fierstein and set design by David Zinn.

Feldstein joins the production after making her Broadway debut in 2017 alongside Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly!. She starred as Minnie Fay in the production, which opened at the Shubert Theatre and later closed in 2018.

Next up, Feldstein is set to star in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: Impeachment. The upcoming season of the anthology series tells the story of the Bill Clinton scandal, following the women who were most closely involved: Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

Feldstein is currently filming Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along, a project that the Boyhood director plans to continue over the next 20 years. She's joined by best friend and co-star Ben Platt for the film, which was first announced in 2019.