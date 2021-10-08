Beanie Feldstein stars as Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl since Barbra Streisand first played the lead character in 1964

Beanie Feldstein Teases Her Take on Fanny Brice in Funny Girl Revival Teaser: 'Hello, Gorgeous'

Beanie Feldstein is suiting up for Funny Girl.

The actress, 28, appeared in character as Fanny Brice in a preview trailer for the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, which was first released Wednesday. In the clip, Feldstein walks backstage as the musical's score plays in the background.

After she steps onstage and into the theater lights, Feldstein is shown in her dressing room, where she looks in the mirror and delivers the famous line, "Hello, gorgeous," with a wink.

Feldstein was first announced as the star of the first-ever Funny Girl revival in August. The musical, which debuted in 1964 with Barbra Streisand originating the Fanny Brice role, also stars Jane Lynch and Ramin Karimloo.

In a Wednesday interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feldstein said the role of Fanny "felt like home," explaining that she'd loved Funny Girl since she was a child.

"I was a unique kid. I was the kid who wanted to watch the film version of Funny Girl more than The Little Mermaid or Beauty and the Beast," Feldstein recalled. "I would literally beg my mom to put it on at night in lieu of all the Disney classics. I was begging for Barbra on the tugboat, so it's been my favorite story for as long as I can remember.

"It had a profound impact on me even from the time I was very, very little, under 3 years old," she continued. "And so, when I found out about this, and there was the opportunity to audition, I couldn't believe it. It was in my wildest dreams."

Beanie Feldstein Recreates Barbara Streisand's Iconic Funny Girl Moment in Trailer for Broadway Revival Credit: funny girl on broadway/ twitter; Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett

Feldstein has previously appeared in films like Booksmart and in shows like American Crime Story. Despite her successful film and television career, Feldstein told EW her lifelong dream had been to make it to Broadway, a goal she accomplished in 2017 when she appeared alongside Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly!

"My heart for my whole life has always been with the theater," she said.

While she's stepping onstage as a leading lady next, Feldstein said she feels both "fear" and "excitement" taking on the role of Fanny Brice, telling EW, "To play Fanny Brice on Broadway for the first time since 1964? It's remarkably intimidating, and that's also what makes it unbelievably exciting."