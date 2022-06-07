Beanie Feldstein Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Broadway's Funny Girl Performances

"I cannot wait to get back on stage very soon," said Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein, whose standby Julie Benko will step into the role in her absence

Beanie Feldstein is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old actress revealed her diagnosis on Instagram Monday, explaining that she would not be able to perform in Broadway's Funny Girl revival, where she's currently starring as the famed comedian and actress Fanny Brice.

In Feldstein's place, standby Julie Benko will step out on stage.

"I just found out that I tested positive for COVID so unfortunately I'm going to be out of the show for a little while to keep everybody safe," Feldstein said in a 20-second clip, wiping her eye.

She went on to say that she had received her COVID vaccine and booster shot.

"I'm very grateful to not be feeling too bad," she continued. "I'm just really bummed to not be seeing everyone at the theater. And I cannot wait to get back on stage very soon. "

Funny Girl began performances at New York City's August Wilson Theatre on March 26, and officially opened April 24.

"I already miss my people at the August Wilson," Feldstein wrote in her caption. "So grateful for vaccines. See you all soon. Love, Bean."

The production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since it debuted in 1964 with a then-unknown Barbra Streisand in the title role. The musical features the Jule Styne and Bob Merrill classics "People," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

For the revival, a revised script was introduced by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. The show earned actor Jared Grimes a 2022 Tony nomination for a best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.

Feldstein has been on Broadway before, playing Minnie Fay in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! But leading a musical is a first for the American Crime Story: Impeachment star.

She's long called Funny Girl her dream show. "This is a character and this is a score and a story that I've loved as literally as long as I can remember," Feldstein said in a video premiered by PEOPLE exclusively in March. "Like every normal 3-year-old, I asked my mom if my birthday party could be Funny Girl-themed. It's my first dream."

And though reviews of Feldstein's performance were mixed, her costar Ramin Karimloo told PEOPLE in April he is "blown away" by the work the actress has been doing 8 shows a week.

"Her commitment, her physicality, her endurance as a physical comedy actress — that's no denying she's carrying this show every night and it's so so impressive to see someone with that charisma just light up the stage," the 43-year-old said. "It's a big deal, what she's doing by driving the show like this, and she's doing it with such grace and dignity and love. You couldn't ask for a better leader."

"Beanie is this generation's Fanny Brice," Karimloo continued. "We talk about the importance of representation all the time, and Fanny was a trailblazer. She had no template, no path; she became the mold. She showed people, if you don't see something, become that. And Beanie followed Fanny's path and opened her own sets of doors for others to follow suit."