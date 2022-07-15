Beanie Feldstein Announces Brief Funny Girl Hiatus Due to Tonsillitis Ahead of Her Final Weeks

Earlier this month, Beanie Feldstein revealed she'd be playing her final performance as Fanny Brice July 31 before Lea Michele joins the Broadway production in September

Beanie Feldstein announced Friday that she has tonsillitis.

The Golden Globe nominee, 29, shared on Instagram that she will have to miss some performances of Broadway's Funny Girl this weekend, following the news of her early departure from the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'll start. I just got back from the ear, nose and throat doctor, who told me that I have tonsillitis, which is extremely contagious," she explained. "And she cannot allow me to go back onstage through the weekend until I have enough antibiotics in my system to not be contagious anymore.

"The last thing I would want on this earth is to get the people that I love sick, and I just am not allowed to go onstage through the weekend. I cannot wait to do my last two weeks... and, you just gotta laugh at a certain point. When it rains, it pours on your old pal Bean," Feldstein added.

The actress previously had to miss several performances, including when she tested positive for COVID-19 last month, during which her standby Julie Benko stepped in.

After Feldstein was announced last year to take the lead in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl since the original premiered in 1964, she debuted in the role (which was originated by Barbra Streisand) in March.

The production had its highly anticipated opening night in April but was met with mixed reviews and only received one nomination at the 75th Tony Awards.

Producers previously announced that Feldstein and costar Jane Lynch would be leaving the show on Sept. 25. However, on Sunday, Feldstein announced that her last performance would be July 31 after the "production decided to take the show in a different direction," she wrote Sunday on Instagram.

Ramin Karimloo as "Nick Arnstein" and Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice" Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The next day, producers announced that Michele, 35, will take over in the starring role in September.

Though rumors swirled that Feldstein had caught the production team off guard by announcing her new exit date via her social media, Funny Girl producers and the actress' rep exclusively told PEOPLE Wednesday that the exit plan was mutually agreed upon.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, they said: "The producers of Funny Girl were not blindsided by Beanie's social post. The producers decided to take the show in a different direction and end Beanie's contract on September 25th, 6 months earlier than anticipated."

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Will Join Broadway's Funny Girl as Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein's Early Exit

"A month after that decision, Beanie decided it was best for her to leave on July 31st. The producers were aware of and in support of her decision. The producers and Beanie worked on this together professionally, respectfully and graciously," they added.