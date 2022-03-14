“Within the next two years, my family and I — I’m not going to tell you where — we’re going to move to New York,” Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean said Sunday at 90s Con

AJ McLean Says Doing Broadway Is 'No. 1 on My Bucket List' — and Reveals His Plans to Move to NYC

Dear Broadway, AJ McLean is calling!

Now that the Great White Way has officially reopened following an extended hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Backstreet Boys singer has hopes to make his Broadway debut, he told fans Sunday at 90s Con.

"That is like number one on my bucket list: to do Broadway," McLean, 44, said. "Within the next two years, my family and I — I'm not going to tell you where — we're going to move to New York for one year and hopefully [it will happen]."

He added that the potential move would allow daughters Ava Jaymes, 9, and Lyric Dean, 4, to attend some "really awesome dance schools in New York," adding: "They're both mini-mes. They love to perform."

At the 90s-themed convention, McLean said that he had the opportunity to chat with actor Joey Lawrence, 45, who was a replacement for the role of Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of Chicago.

"Joey did Chicago right after [fellow Backstreet Boy] Kevin [Richardson] did, and I'm like, 'God, just hearing this is making me chomp at the bit,' " McLean said.

The singer added that he's feeling inspired by fellow boybanders to pursue a theatrical stint. Aside from Richardson, *NSYNC star Joey Fatone starred in Rent and Little Shop of Horrors with Lance Bass appearing in Hairspray. Brian Littrell's son Baylee made his Broadway debut in the original company of 2016's Disaster!, and Nick Carter's younger brother Aaron starred in Broadway's Seussical as well as the long-running Off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks.

"You did my all-time favorites," McLean told Fatone at the 90s Con panel. "You did Little Shop!"

Fatone chimed in on his passion for theater, explaining, "I love performing, I'm not really a writer. Like JC [Chasez] and Justin [Timberlake], they're writers. They love to write. I do more of the creative theater aspect of it, I'm more of a showman."

He added, "That's why when I stopped with *NSYNC, I was like, 'You know, I'd like to do something on Broadway,' and that's what opened up the door for me."

McLean wasn't the only artist on his 90s Con panel with hopes to hit the Great White Way. TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins revealed Sunday that the girl group has a theatrical project in the works.

"We're actually going to Broadway. We're doing TLC," T-Boz told fans.

Following the announcement, 90s Con host Christy Carlson Romano said, "It will be that sound that we talked about that is entirely TLC's, and that's what Broadway needs. It needs to be a little shaken up like that."

Romano then asked, "When is it going to come out?"