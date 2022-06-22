Writer Bob Gale previously said the musical is "a way to revisit [Back to the Future] without tampering with the lore of the movie"

Back to the Future: The Musical Coming to Broadway in 2023 — Watch the First Teaser

The future is back again!

On Wednesday, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Back to the Future Broadway musical debuted, charting a New York City debut for next year after a successful run on the U.K.'s West End.

"Synchronize Your Watches — The Future's coming to Broadway in 2023!!! Sign up to be the first to buy tickets!" the official Back to the Future Twitter account wrote alongside the brief teaser, which shows Marty McFly and Doc Brown inside the iconic DeLorean time machine.

Robert Zemeckis, who directed the movie franchise, is a co-producer of the musical, which is written by co-writer of the original film Bob Gale. The West End production won the Olivier Award for best new musical. The music and lyrics are by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and Olly Dobson played Marty while Roger Bart played Doc.

The plot line of the stage show sticks closely to the 1985 film: "When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future."

Cast members Mark Oxtoby and Olly Dobson bow at the curtain call during the opening night performance of "Back To The Future: The Musical" at The Adelphi Theatre on September 13, 2021 in London, England. Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

There were two Back to the Future sequels, one in 1989 and one in 1990. In September, Gale told Digital Spy that Back to the Future: The Musical is the closest fans will get to another sequel in the franchise.

"People, of course, had been clamoring for more Back to the Future forever and we had steadfastly said no, we're not going to do a Part IV, and we don't want to reboot it. We set a really high bar for ourselves with those three movies, and we don't want people coming out of a remake saying, 'Man, they messed it up.' "

He added that the musical "was a way to revisit it without tampering with the lore of the movie. Nobody who sees the musical is ever going to get it confused with the movie and that has worked really well to our advantage."