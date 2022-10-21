Great Scott! Back to the Future: The Musical is officially coming to Broadway this summer.

On Friday, producers for the musical stage adaptation of the beloved 1985 film announced that the show — which premiered in the West End in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 Olivier Award for best new musical — will tread the boards this summer, with performances beginning at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on June 30, 2023, ahead of an Aug. 3 opening.

Tony winner Roger Bart will reprise his role in the musical as Doc Brown, the time-machine inventor immortalized on screen by comedic favorite Christopher Lloyd.

Lloyd, 83, even joins Bart, 60, in a new video to tease the Broadway run, playing a used-car salesman who sells Brown the iconic DeLorean time machine.

"I have a feeling you'll be at the Winter Garden Theatre a long time," he jokes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roger Bart (L); Christopher Lloyd. Courtesy of Back to the Future: The Musical

The actor isn't the only familiar face in the mix. Back to the Future: The Musical comes from a creative team all tied to the original movie starting with Robert Zemeckis, who directed the movie franchise and serves here as a co-producer of the musical.

Bob Gale, co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy, pens the musical's book while Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri, who composed the treasured film score for the series, collaborates on the show's music and lyrics with six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard (most famously known for co-writing and producing Alanis Morissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill).

Additional songs from the film including "Johnny B. Goode" and the Huey Lewis hit "The Power of Love" will also be included.

"To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)!" Gale said in a statement. "If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with New York audiences."

Back to the Future: The Musical. Courtesy of Back to the Future: The Musical

Gale added, "Regardless of whether you've seen the original film, Back to the Future: The Musical, with its outstanding performances and incredible stagecraft, will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know!"

The plot line of the stage show sticks closely to the film, according to a release from the show: "When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself ... back to the future."

Aside form Bart, Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles will also return to the show from the West End production, once again playing George McFly.

Casting for the role of Mary McFly, played by Michael J. Fox on screen, will be announced soon.

Roger Bart and Christopher Lloyd. Courtesy of Back to the Future: The Musical

The rest of the creative team includes Tony-winning director John Rando (Urintown, Mr. Saturday Night), as well as Tim Hatley (set and costume design); Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting); Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video); Chris Bailey (choreography), Nick Finlow (musical supervision and arrangements); Chris Fisher (illusions); Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook (orchestrations); David Chase (dance arrangements); and Ted Arthur (music direction).

As for tickets, those who signed up for priority ticket information have access to purchase seats now through Sunday. American Express card members can access tickets before the general public too, now through Oct. 28.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m., through Telecharge.

There were two Back to the Future sequels: one in 1989 and one in 1990. Earlier this month, Fox and Lloyd reunited 37 years after the film's premiere for a special Comic-Con panel.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future Part II (1989). Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

RELATED GALLERY: The Cast of Back to the Future: Where Are They Now?

Last September, Gale told Digital Spy that Back to the Future: The Musical is the closest fans will get to another sequel in the franchise.

"People, of course, had been clamoring for more Back to the Future forever and we had steadfastly said no, we're not going to do a Part IV, and we don't want to reboot it. We set a really high bar for ourselves with those three movies, and we don't want people coming out of a remake saying, 'Man, they messed it up.' "

He added that the musical "was a way to revisit it without tampering with the lore of the movie. Nobody who sees the musical is ever going to get it confused with the movie and that has worked really well to our advantage."

"When people say, 'I want to see Back to the Future Part IV,' what they're really saying is, 'I want to see a Back to the Future movie that makes me feel the same way I felt when I saw that first movie.' That's a tall order, but I think that the musical fulfills that," he said.