Cast of Avenue Q Musical Reunites Virtually to Sing That 'COVID Is Only for Now'

Broadway doesn't plan to reopen until at least May, but the cast of Avenue Q want to give fans a taste of the live theater performances they've been missing out on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the cast — puppets and people! — reunite virtually to sing one of Avenue Q's most popular numbers, "Only for Now," about how life's struggles eventually pass.

The video includes some 2020 updates, including one of the stars wearing a face mask, another dealing with an interruption from their child while on the video call, and a puppet receiving results from their COVID-19 test.

Image zoom The cast of Avenue Q reunites. | Credit: Rick Hip-Flores/Vimeo

The raunchy musical opened on Broadway in 2003 and won Best Musical at the Tony Awards the following year, as well as Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Avenue Q closed on Broadway in 2009 but continued to play in Las Vegas and around the world, including in Australia and a tour of the U.K.

Stars from the original production, such as Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon and John Tartaglia, also reunited over the summer for Seth Rudetsky and James Westley's Stars in the House streaming series that benefits The Actors Fund.