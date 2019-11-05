All Three Atticus Finch Actors from Tony-Winning To Kill a Mockingbird Reunite for Group Shot

Image zoom Richard Thomas, Jeff Daniels and Ed Harris Julieta Cervantes

All three Atticus Finches in one place!

At a party on Sunday to celebrate the former cast of Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird — which will replace multiple lead cast members with performances starting Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Jeff Daniels, who originated the role of Alabama lawyer Atticus Finch in the Broadway play, posed with his replacement, Ed Harris, as well as Richard Thomas, who plays Finch in the touring production.

The roles of Scout Finch and Dill Harris (formerly Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick, respectively) will also welcome new cast members on Tuesday.

Daniels’ last performance in the role was on Sunday. Earlier this year, the 64-year-old actor scored his third Tony nomination for Lead Actor for playing the iconic character.

In the novel original written by Harper Lee, Finch defends a black man accused of raping a white girl. (The story is loosely based on a real-life event Lee witnessed near her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, in 1936, when she was 10 years old.) On Broadway, the beloved story served as a memory play, with Scout recalling her father’s trial.

Image zoom Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird Julieta Cervantes

RELATED: To Kill a Mockingbird Tony Nominee Gideon Glick on Getting ‘Sorkinized’ for Broadway

Image zoom Richard Thomas, Jeff Daniels and Ed Harris Julieta Cervantes

RELATED: Why Jeff Daniels Moved His Family to Michigan 32 Years Ago — and Never Looked Back

Earlier this year, Daniels’ longtime collaborator Aaron Sorkin, who adapted the novel for Broadway, praised his performance while speaking to PEOPLE.

“Jeff is a great actor,” Sorkin told PEOPLE. “He’s a methodical actor who takes as much rehearsal and preview time as you’ll give him to build a performance. He’s a strong leader backstage and he’s tough as dirt.”

Meanwhile, Harris, 68, takes over the role after making his Broadway debut in 1986 with Precious Sons. His performance in the play earned the Westworld actor a Tony nomination for Lead Actor.

To Kill a Mockingbird is playing on Broadway now.