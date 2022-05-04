Ariana DeBose to Host 2022 Tony Awards: 'I'm Coming Home!'

Actress Ariana DeBose arrives for the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza, in Los Angeles, California, December 8, 2021.

Ariana DeBose is returning to the stage to celebrate Broadway's biggest night.

The Oscar winner — who won her trophy this year for the latest film adaptation of the beloved stage musical West Side Story — will host the 75th annual Tony Awards next month, producers announced on Wednesday.

It's the first time DeBose will serve as the Tonys' emcee, though she got experience hosting Saturday Night Live back in January.

She's also is a beloved member of the Broadway community, having treaded the boards in a number of musicals, from Bring It On: The Musical to Hamilton to Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (the latter which earned her a 2018 featured actress in a musical Tony nomination).

"I'm coming home!" DeBose, 31, said in a statement. "I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!"

"This is a dream come true," she added. "I'm excited to see you all."

The 2022 Tony Awards will air live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on both CBS and Paramount+.

A special hour-long celebration will stream starting at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Hosts and further information on the Paramount+ presentation will be announced at a later date.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the annual Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre (as the Tonys are officially known) recognize the highest honor in U.S. theater — the equivalent of television's Emmys, music's Grammys, or the film industry's Oscars. It's a necessary award in achieving EGOT, the grand slam of show business.

Nominees for the 2022 Tonys will be announced on Monday by Tony winner Adrienne Warren and Tony nominee Joshua Henry starting at 9 a.m. ET on the Tony Awards official YouTube page.

Any show that opened between Feb. 20, 2020 and May 4, 2022 (with some exceptions) will be eligible for this year's awards. Those shows this year include musicals Girl From the North Country, Six, Caroline, or Change, Diana, The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Flying Over Sunset, MJ The Musical, The Music Man, Paradise Square, The Little Prince, Funny Girl, A Strange Loop, and Mr. Saturday Night.