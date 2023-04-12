Ariana DeBose Returning to Host 2023 Tony Awards, Says She'll Bring 'Some Uptown Flavor' to Show

Ariana DeBose is diving back into Tony Awards hosting duties.

The Oscar-winning West Side Story actress, 32, is set to host the 76th annual Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11. She memorably hosted last year's ceremony, when she interacted with the star-studded audience and at one point sat in Andrew Garfield's lap while singing.

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back," DeBose said in a press release. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards."

Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, added in a statement, "A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable — an award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer — she is the true definition of triple-threat. We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway's brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year's Tony Awards."

Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced Tuesday, May 2.

Ariana DeBose. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"She's back! We could not be more excited for the sensational Ariana DeBose to return to the Tony Awards stage as our host for this year's show," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming at CBS.

"As we celebrate the best of Broadway at the United Palace, a venue with a rich and storied history, we know that Ariana will bring an unparalleled level of passion and energy to her hosting duties, making it an incredible night to remember," Sussman added.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, executive producers with White Cherry Entertainment, said, "Ariana will host and dance and sing, we're so thrilled she's back to do the thing."

DeBose's hosting gig comes after the star went viral for her musical number performed at the 2023 BAFTA Awards in February, which was hosted by Richard E. Grant. At the London-based awards show, DeBose opened the ceremony with a rap celebrating the female nominees, saying lines like, "Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis, my Woman King / Blanchett, Cate, you're a genius / And Jamie Lee, you are all of us."

Ariana DeBose. Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty

She later faced some ridicule and backlash about the performance on social media, but a producer of the awards show said the routine was celebrated by members of the audience. As part of her showcase, DeBose also sang the songs "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves" and "We Are Family."

The actress addressed the viral musical number while on The View last week, saying, "I think anytime you go into a space that— obviously, I'm very American, you know what I mean? Entertainment here, it's high-energy. The BAFTAs happen in London. ... It's a different sensibility. The producers came to me and wanted to do something new."

"Now, there's always gonna be a thing, but for me I'm just like, people get it now; that's great," she added.

The 76th annual Tony Awards will air live Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.