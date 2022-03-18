See Antonio Banderas Sing A Chorus Line Tune 'What I Did For Love' in Spanish with Laura Benanti
Antonio Banderas is showing off his vocal skills.
Banderas co-directed and starred in a Spanish adaptation of A Chorus Line, the Broadway classic that features music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban.
On Friday, Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals released the cast album of Banderas, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank and John Breglio's production of A Chorus Line, the first-ever Spanish-language recording of the iconic musical.
In a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Uncharted actor and Tony winner Laura Benanti sing "What I Did For Love" in Spanish, a bonus track on the album. (Previously, Benanti, 42, co-starred with Banderas in the 2003 Broadway revival of Nine.)
Banderas, 61, tells PEOPLE about keeping the memorable song "ONE" in English for the production, "Mr. Hamlisch and Mr. Kleban created a score that was intelligent, graceful, sparkling and fun, but it was also exciting, complex and dazzling, as illustrated by the final number, 'ONE.' "
"For our Spanish production," he continues, "I decided the song would be performed in the language in which it had been penned, so that the public could savor it as it had originally been composed and the whole theater would be transformed into a tunnel to transport us elsewhere, to a mythical place called Broadway."
Banderas played Zach in his version of A Chorus Line, which was first performed at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, Spain, back in 2019 and is now touring Madrid and Barcelona.
"The past two years have given all of us a deeper appreciation for the performing arts. A Chorus Line celebrates the perseverance of artists and the singular joys of this cherished art form," Banderas said in a press release. "I'm thrilled we now get to share the music of this production with the world. Being able to release the first-ever Spanish-language recording of A Chorus Line is momentous, and I hope everyone will cherish this recording."
