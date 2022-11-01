Anthony Rapp's Autobiographical Musical About the Early Years of 'Rent' Set to Open in N.Y.C.

Anthony Rapp is bringing his life's story to the stage.

On Tuesday, Royal Family Productions announced that an adaptation of the Rent star's one-man musical and memoir of the same name, Without You, will premiere in New York City on Jan. 14, 2023.

The show will run on a limited-run basis and see its opening night on Jan. 25, 2023, 27 years to the day after 51-year-old Rapp first took the stage for Rent's opening public performance at New York Theatre Workshop.

The show will run through April 30, 2022, according to the announcement.

"In 1994, Anthony Rapp was 22, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson," reads an official synopsis for the show. "That musical was the global phenomenon Rent."

Without You meets Rapp in that moment, with the musical showcasing the actor's life story during "the early years of Rent in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss." Music from Larson's iconic Broadway show, backed by a five-piece rock band, is included in the musical.

The show will also feature original music and compositions from Rapp, David Matos, Joe Pisapia, and Daniel A. Weiss, according to the announcement.

"Without You is a powerful and ultimately uplifting story of love and loss all set to the iconic score of Rent," the show's producer Lisa Dozier said in a statement. "Anthony Rapp connects with audiences as he recalls the grief of losing his dear friend Jonathan Larson and his mom being diagnosed with cancer, all while starring in one of the biggest Broadway hits of all time."

Dozier added in the statement that the stage production has been in the works since Rent's 25th anniversary in Jan. 2021.

Rapp famously originated the role of Mark Cohen in Rent when it premiered in 1996 and went on to reprise the role in the 2005 film adaptation directed by Chris Columbus.

"We all walked through the fire together," Rapp told Playbill in 2014 of how the show's cast banded together after Larson's death at age 35 the night before Rent opened to the public. "Sometimes, in crisis, people can really fall apart or it could really splinter people off… But it was like the opposite thing happened for all of us."

"It brought us even stronger together, so that foundation is always there," he added at the time.

Access to pre-sale tickets are available on the new musical's website now. Tickets are available starting Nov. 3.

Without You opens at New World Stages beginning Jan. 14, 2023.