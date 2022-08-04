Razzle Dazzle! Angelica Ross to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago'

Angelica Ross is lighting up Broadway!

The Pose and American Horror Story actress, 41, is set to make her debut on the Great White Way this September, as leading lady Roxie Hart in Chicago for an eight-week engagement, according to the show's official social media.

Ross' casting makes her the latest openly transgender woman to star in a Broadway production, joining stars like Kate Bornstein (Straight White Men), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Alexandra Billings (Wicked) and Peppermint (Head Over Heels).

"Chicago's Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills," GLAAD Vice President of Communications & Talent Anthony Allen Ramos said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

"Angelica is also a respected leader in the transgender community, and joins L Morgan Lee as trans women of color currently starring on Broadway," Ramos added.

Ross' casting comes after Pamela Anderson recently played Roxie for her own eight-week stint in the Broadway revival, from April 12 through June 5.

The role was originated by Gwen Verdon in the 1975 Broadway production, with music by John Kander and a book by Fosse and Fred Ebb.

Other big names who have stepped into Roxie's dance shoes on stage over the years include Ann Reinking, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Michelle Williams, as well as Renée Zellweger in the 2002 Chicago film adaptation opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones as rival and fellow murderess Velma Kelly.

Chicago's current Broadway cast includes Bianca Marroquín as Roxie, Lana Gordon as Velma, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angel Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Ross made history as the first female transgender actress to secure two series regular roles after she was cast as Candy in Ryan Murphy's Pose and on American Horror Story: 1984.

"We have to focus on creating an environment where not only are institutions and workplaces safe for trans people, but there are safe people that trans folks can go to for support," she wrote in an essay for PEOPLE last year. "The trans community has had so many setbacks, but it has been nice to see the wins that we do have, and oftentimes, those wins are in representation.

In June, Ross — an actress, singer, businesswoman and human-rights advocate — released her single "Only You," along with a dreamy music video set in the desert.

The TransTech founder and CEO executive produced the video, and funded the project herself. It follows the release of her song "Fierce," which she put out last year with Ultra Naté and Mila Jam.

Ross will appear as Roxie in Chicago beginning Sept. 12 at the Ambassador Theatre, through Nov. 6. Tickets are available at chicagothemusical.com.