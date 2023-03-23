Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Bad Cinderella' Opens on Broadway: See Photos from the Modern Retelling

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella is finally here — and PEOPLE has a first look at exclusive photos from the production!

Ahead of the new Broadway show's opening night Thursday, PEOPLE obtained photos showcasing cast members Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle, Christina Acosta Robinson and Savy Jackson, as well as the production's detailed sets and costumes from performances at the Imperial Theatre in New York City.

The musical's producers first announced Genao, who appeared in Broadway's On Your Feet! and was an understudy in Dear Evan Hansen, would star in the show's titular role as Cinderella back in Oct. 2022.

The rest of the cast was revealed in December with an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE In December, which was inspired by the opening credits of the Real Housewives franchise.

Lloyd Webber — whose Phantom of the Opera is closing in April after 35 years on Broadway — revealed that Bad Cinderella will come to Broadway back in October. The show's title song was also released at the time.

According to a press release for the musical, "This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what 'happily ever after' really means."

Bad Cinderella (then under the title Cinderella) began performances on London's West End in June 2021; however, its opening was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. It ended its run a year later this June after its unexpected closing notice was announced in May.

With the arrival of Bad Cinderella, a Lloyd Webber musical will have been performing on Broadway every single playing night since September 1979 — a 43-year streak.

Bad Cinderella's cast also includes ensemble members Raymond Baynard, Mike Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregoney Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood and Aléna Watters as well as swings Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. The show is directed by Laurence Connor and features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

Bad Cinderella began performances at the Imperial Theatre on Feb. 17. The musical opens Thursday.