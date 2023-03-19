Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals His Eldest Son Nicholas Is 'Critically Ill' with Stomach Cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber is staying by his son Nicholas' side after revealing that his eldest is "critically ill" with gastric cancer.

The iconic composer and impresario, 74, shared in a statement on Saturday that he's "absolutely devastated" about his son Nicholas Lloyd Webber, 43, and his diagnosis.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," Webber wrote. "I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday."

Andrew Lloyd Webber (left) with his son Nicholas (right). Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber continued. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Nicholas, a Grammy-nominated composer himself, has notably scored the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, the film The Last Bus and the short Mr. Invisible. He earned a Grammy nomination after scoring Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella's original cast album in 2021.

The son of Webber and Sarah Hugill, who Webber was married to from 1971 to 1983, has been carving out his own path for several years. In 2011 and 2012, Nicholas saw his musical adaptation of The Little Prince performed at the Lyric Belfast. At the time, he said he was "very nervous," aware that there'd be some "attention" on him. "But I'd just like to think that the show will be judged on its own merits," he said. "That's all anyone can ask for."

"For a long time, I dropped the Lloyd bit — to see what the reaction would be," he told The Times in 2011. "I got some stuff on the radio, so I thought, 'OK, I'm obviously not a complete idiot.' Then I thought, 'Hang on, if other people are prepared to work with me without the surname, then maybe I should just get on with it.' "

Dave Benett/Getty

As for his father, Bad Cinderella's opening night is set for Thursday at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. The production is Webber's first Broadway venture since School of Rock closed in 2019 and follows the titular character as she's on a quest to "create her own happily ever after," per New York Theater Guide.

It first premiered in London as Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, and the revamped version began Broadway performances in February before opening on March 23. Linedy Genao, who appeared in Broadway's On Your Feet!, and was an understudy in Dear Evan Hansen, stars in the title role.

Webber, of course, manned the music, with a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor. The Tony-winning composer is perhaps best known for his work on projects like Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera.

"I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre. We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such a brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy. I know this is going to be really special," said Lloyd Webber at the time.

According to the release, "This modern retelling of the classic fairy tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what 'happily ever after' really means."