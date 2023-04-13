Hear Andrew Lloyd Webber's New 'Think of Me' for 'Phantom of the Opera's Broadway Close (Exclusive)

Phantom of the Opera is going out with a spectacular new twist.

Back in September it was announced that the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical would be taking its final bow in 2023 after 35 years on Broadway, making it the longest-running show in Broadway history. By November, Phantom got a two-month extension, and the final performance is set for this Sunday, April 16, at the Majestic Theatre.

In honor of the end of an era, Webber, 75, arranged a trio version of the song "Think of Me," which is usually a solo.

The special new version has been recorded by the three final Broadway stars: Ben Crawford as the Phantom, Emilie Kouatchou — who made history as the first Black actor to play Christine on Broadway — and John Riddle as Raoul. "Think of Me" will be released as a single, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the music video before its official debut Friday.

Matthew Murphy

Based on the 1910 French novel by Gaston Leroux, Phantom of the Opera opened on the West End in 1986 before making its Broadway debut in 1988. It won the Tony Award for best musical and later inspired a 2004 Joel Schumacher–directed movie adaptation, which starred Emmy Rossum, Gerard Butler, Patrick Wilson and Minnie Driver. The Broadway show is directed by the late Harold Prince.

Kouatchou previously told PEOPLE back in December 2021 about the responsibility she felt in becoming the first Black actress to portray Christine on Broadway.

"I've had a lot of girls reach out and say, 'Hey, this is a dream role of mine, and you're making it possible for me to achieve that goal.' At times when I'm just so in my head about what I'm doing in the show, it's a great reminder that this is something," she said at the time. "No matter what I do on stage, me in that costume and me wearing that wig and me singing those songs and just my face as a face of Phantom [is] so important."