Andrew Lloyd Webber's Life in Pictures

Born on March, 22, 1948, Andrew Lloyd Webber was raised in a very musical family. His father, William Lloyd Webber, was a composer and organist and his mother, Jean Hermione Johnstone, was a violinist and pianist. His younger brother, Julian Lloyd Webber, was also a cellist.

Growing up in London, Webber developed an interest in music at a young age, including writing his own songs and putting on productions for his family.

In 1965, Webber briefly studied history at Magdalen College, Oxford, though he later abandoned the course to study at the Royal College of Music and pursue a career in music.