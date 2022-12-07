Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Bad Cinderella' Reveals Broadway Cast — with Inspiration from the Real Housewives

The "Real Townspeople of Belleville" are heading to Broadway!

Producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Bad Cinderella — starring Linedy Genao — have announced the complete cast of the upcoming Broadway musical in an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE.

Inspired by the opening credits of the Real Housewives franchise, cast members of the musical introduce themselves and let theatergoers know what they're in for.

"I'm not your Cinderella; I'm your bad Cinderella," Genao, who appeared in Broadway's On Your Feet! and was an understudy in Dear Evan Hansen, says in the clip.

Emilio Madrid

Joining the actress in the musical — which will begin performances Feb. 17 at the Imperial Theatre — are Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as the ever-exacting Queen and Jordan Dobson (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical) as the heir-do-well Sebastian.

"If I'm the heir, we are royally screwed," says Dobson in the clip, while Carmello adds: "I'm a kind, honorable woman — no matter what you've heard!"

Morgan Higgins will play the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, with Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele and Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother. Savy Jackson has been cast as the Cinderella alternate.

The cast also includes ensemble members Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregoney Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood and Aléna Watters as well as swings Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel.

Directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, Bad Cinderella's opening night is set for March 23.

In October, Lloyd Webber — whose Phantom of the Opera announced earlier this year that it will close after 35 years on Broadway — revealed that Bad Cinderella will come to Broadway. The show's title song was also released at the time.

According to a press release for the musical, "This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what 'happily ever after' really means."

Bad Cinderella (then under the title Cinderella) began performances on London's West End in June 2021; however, its opening was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. It ended its run a year later this June after its unexpected closing notice was announced in May.

Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will take its final bow on April 16 at the Majestic Theatre following a 35th-anniversary celebration on Jan. 26.

With the arrival of Bad Cinderella, a Lloyd Webber musical will have been performing on Broadway every single playing night since September 1979 — a 43-year streak.