Amanda Kloots Says She 'Would Love to Find Love Again' After Husband Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is opening up about her life after the death of her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero.

The fitness instructor, 38, spoke about Cordero — who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41 — and got candid about her future while answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories on Sunday night.

When asked by a follower if she sees herself ever "finding love again one day" and having "more children," Kloots — who shares 17-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero — said that she hasn't ruled out the possibility.

"I hope so. I would love to find love again," she said. "I would've told Nick this if it would've been me on my deathbed, and I think he would've been saying the same thing to me if he could've talked."

During the candid conversation, Kloots also opened up about grief after another fan inquired about the "hardest" part of the mourning process.

"I would say the times that it hits you," she replied. "It comes at waves — different times, all the time — and you never know when. It's the hardest."

The mother of one went on compare her grief to "a backpack that you wear."

"It's always on you. It's always a part of you," she explained. "Somedays it's heavier than others. Somedays you don’t even know it's there. Somedays you do."

For Kloots, she's been leaning on family for support during this trying time. When asked if her relationship with Cordero's relatives has changed since his death, Kloots revealed that they've "remained really close."

"We do family FaceTimes," she shared. "We make sure we stay in touch and keep together because it's just very important to us that we do."

Prior to his death, Cordero spent 13 weeks in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for complications related to COVID-19.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Kloots recently opened up to PEOPLE about how her son helps her deal with her grief at the loss of Cordero.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The Hooray For founder added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."