Amanda Kloots Wears Late Husband Nick Cordero's Rock of Ages Costume: 'Channeling My Man'

Nick Cordero, who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41, starred in a 2012 production of Rock of Ages

Amanda Kloots is "channeling" her late husband Nick Cordero, who died in July from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old fitness instructor shared several pictures of herself wearing the Broadway star's costume from his 2012 stint in Rock of Ages.

"I got to wear Nicks last costume today, see his dressing room spot and do something special at The Bourbon Room where @rockofageshollywood performed," Kloots wrote on Instagram. "It felt like I went back in time because everything was left in the dressing room like they were coming back tomorrow to do the next show."

"This jacket was his last costume he wore and it had huge angel wings attached to it for stage," she captioned a picture in which she's seen wearing a fringed, metallic gold jacket. "My angel ❤️."

Kloots also posted several photos taken from the dressing room on her Instagram Stories, including a snap of Cordero's name tag.

"Channeling my man," she wrote alongside a shot of herself sitting in front of Cordero's former dressing room mirror while wearing his costume.

In the hit musical, Cordero played Dennis Dupree, the owner of the Bourbon Room, and the Record Company Man.

Cordero — who also starred in A Bronx's Tale, Bullets Over Broadway and Waitress — was recently honored in a two-hour memorial on Broadway On Demand that featured family, friends and many of his castmates from past theater productions paying tribute.

"He was larger than life but at the same time, he had the amazing ability to create really close connections to people," Cordero's mother Lesley said during the broadcast. "You could be talking to him in a crowded room and he could make you feel like you were the only person there."

"Nick was a seeker. Being successful in one area or one geographical location wasn't enough for him," she added. "He had to try all facets of the performance industry and there were so many more that I know that he wanted to do."

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.