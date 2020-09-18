Amanda Kloots Shares Sweet Video of 1-Year-Old Son Elvis Listening to Nick Cordero's Posthumous Album

Nick Cordero's posthumous album was released Thursday on what would have been his 42nd birthday

Nick Cordero's legacy lives on through his music.

On Friday, Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shared a sweet video of their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo listening to the Broadway star's posthumous album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Explaining how the family starts off their day with music, Kloots, 38, wrote on her Instagram, "It’s because of Nick that I listen to music first thing in the morning."

"I used to turn on the news until he made me start my day instead with music. It changed my mornings! I was less anxious, I was dancing while making coffee, we would have fun picking out songs. So when Elvis was born I started MUSICAL MORNINGS!" Kloots explained. "I’d put on a song and record a little bit for my stories then let the music keep going as we started our day as a family. Most days music plays in the house 24/7. It’s an instant mood shift, energy lifter, motivation and inspiration in our home."

The fitness instructor went on to say she wants her son "to know the importance of music."

"This is Elvis this morning listening to Nicks album," she captioned the clip. "Whenever I play Nicks songs he hears his voice and stops in his tracks and does this, gets a big smile on his face."

"Thank GOD we have music! Thank God!" Kloots added.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

Cordero died on July 5 at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to the novel coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

The actor's album, a live recording of his last cabaret show at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below in April 2019, was released on Thursday to coincide with what would have been his 42nd birthday.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Tells PEOPLE: 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

Earlier this week, Kloots shared a tribute to her late husband to mark the occasion, writing, "Happy 42nd Birthday baby 🎊 I bet you’re having quite the celebration up there, probably singing to everyone. Elvis and I will be singing here on earth to you ❤️."

The mom of one also posted photos and a video taken during Cordero's birthday celebrations in 2019.

"It could not have been a more perfect party for him," she recalled. "He was at his favorite bar with his favorite friends in Laurel Canyon, his dream come true. Right after he blew out his candles I remember him saying, 'Come on! I’m so blessed!' "

"I love you with all my heart," Kloots wrote. "Happy Birthday 😘."