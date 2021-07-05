Amanda Kloots Pays Tribute to Husband Nick Cordero on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death from COVID

Amanda Kloots captioned her tribute to Nick Cordero: "We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth"

Amanda Kloots is looking back on her time with husband Nick Cordero with fond memories.

The Talk co-host, 39, penned a heartfelt message to the late Broadway star on Monday — which marked the one-year anniversary of Cordero's death due to complications from COVID-19 — alongside a montage of images featuring the couple and their now-2-year-old son Elvis.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots began. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.' "

She went on to say that "there hasn't been a day this year" when her husband wasn't "missed, thought about and talked about."

"Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven," Kloots addressed Cordero. "I know you're just 2 [inches] away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

She ended her post with an explanation of the one of the songs in the video — Lukas Nelson's "A Few Stars Apart" — admitting, "the second verse gets me every time."

"And it's hard not to hold you / But I'm still on the ground / I miss the light you gave me," the verse goes. "I miss your lovin' sound / Never a night will go by / Forgettin' the stars in the sky."

"Sending you all the love in the world today Amanda, may his memory always bring you joy, comfort and love … 💚," said McGrath, 53, while Hewitt, 42, wrote, "Thinking of you today and holding you so close."

Cordero died last July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.

She has also been candid about some of her more complicated emotions surrounding Cordero's death, admitting in an interview with The New York Times published last month, "I was not a good wife."

"I was not understanding any of it," Kloots said of her husband's focus on songwriting and desire to move to Los Angeles. "I was like, 'This is a waste of time, and we have no money.' He did not feel supported by me."

Kloots told the Times that she and Cordero fought about the move for a year before eventually relocating in 2019: "I finally came to a place of, 'This is marriage — you have to compromise.'"