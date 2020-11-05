Nick Cordero died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41

Amanda Kloots Says She and Son Elvis Kiss Photo of Nick Cordero 'Every Night': '4 Months Without You'

Amanda Kloots is paying tribute to her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, four months after his death.

The fitness instructor, 38, shared a sweet family photo on her Instagram Thursday to commemorate Cordero, who died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

In the picture, Kloots holds their son Elvis Eduardo, now 16 months, as she poses next to a smiling Cordero.

"This was one year ago," the mother of one captioned the shot. "I really miss my person. Today is 4 months without you Nick."

Addressing Cordero, Kloots continued, "Elvis and I play your music everyday, we kiss your photograph every night and hope you visit us in our dreams."

"We love and miss you honey," she added.

Prior to his death, Cordero spent 13 weeks in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for complications related to COVID-19.

During his 95 days in the hospital, in which he spent 42 of them in a medically induced coma, the Tony-nominated actor faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Recently, Kloots revealed that she and her son made a vase using some of Cordero's ashes, writing alongside a photo of their creation, "My beautiful vase that Elvis and I made with some of Nicks ashes is done! I cannot believe how it turned out."

"Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired," she said, before adding that actress Emily Tyra's RareBird Ceramics then "glazed the vase and added the heart design."

"I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it," Kloots shared.

The Hooray For founder opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about how her son helps her deal with her grief at the loss of Cordero.

"Thank god I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

Kloots added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."