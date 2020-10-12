Amanda Kloots and 'Fearless' Son Elvis Go Horseback Riding with Olivia Munn: 'Such a Little Cowboy'

Elvis Eduardo is a cowboy in the making!

Amanda Kloots shared several photos and videos from a family outing where the mom and son went horseback riding on Sunday.

"Such a fun family day riding horses! Elvis was fearless, such a little cowboy," Kloots, 38, wrote on Instagram of her 1-year-old son. "He loves horses."

Kloots and Elvis were joined by Olivia Munn for the excursion, and the actress shared several moments from the day on her own Instagram as well. In one photo of Elvis atop a horse, she wrote that it was the toddler's first-ever horse ride.

Kloots took Elvis to the horse race track at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, last month, discovering the little one's love for the animals.

"Off to the races!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I decided to make Sunday’s 'family day' where I take Elvis somewhere new and fun! California has so much to offer and I want to take advantage of it! Today my friend invited us to see horses and watch races at Santa Anita Park. Turns out Elvis loves horses as much as his mommy!"

On her Instagram Stories Sunday, Kloots shared that she is enjoying spending time with Elvis more and more as he gets older.

"Elvis has entered into this stage now, and I genuinely love hanging out with this kid. Like, he just makes things more fun," the mother of one said. "I find myself just wanting to find fun things to do with him. I just love being around him. He's just a cool person and I watch him and I'm in awe of how he's figuring things out and discovering things and it's just such a new, fun stage to be in with your kid, and a fun stage as a parent."

The horseback riding adventure comes more than three months after Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero, died on July 5 of coronavirus complications.

Last week, the fitness instructor shared a tribute to Cordero on the three-month anniversary of his death.

"I love you so much baby. It’s been three months today since you’ve passed. The 5ths will always be a bit tough for me. Not a day goes by that you aren’t thought about and missed," Kloots wrote, sharing a photo of the couple at sunset, gazing into each other's eyes.

"Nick passed away three months ago, but COVID took my husband April 1, which is seven months ago," she continued. "I realized that the other day, Elvis and I lost him seven months ago. Once he went on the ventilator he never came back. It weird to think we’ve been on our own for that long already. Please wear a mask. Please continue to be take this seriously. ❤️"

Prior to his death, Cordero had been in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Broadway star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

Speaking with the New York Times in September, Kloots said that Elvis reminds her of his dad.

"Even when I want to be sad, he’s just so cute that you end up smiling and laughing," she said. "He looks like Nick, and he has a lot of Nick’s personality. I can already tell."