Amanda Kloots Has a 'Family Day' with Son Elvis to 'See Horses' at Santa Anita Race Track

Amanda Kloots recently revealed that she and her son made pottery using some of late husband Nick Cordero's ashes

Amanda Kloots enjoyed a "family day" almost three months after the death of late husband Nick Cordero, who died on July 5 of coronavirus complications.

On Sunday, the fitness instructor, 38, shared a photo of herself spending some quality time with her 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

"Off to the races!" she wrote on her Instagram. "I decided to make Sunday’s 'family day' where I take Elvis somewhere new and fun! California has so much to offer and I want to take advantage of it! Today my friend invited us to see horses and watch races at Santa Anita Park. Turns out Elvis loves horses as much as his mommy!"

Kloots also posted a picture of her little one on a saddle over the weekend, writing in the caption, "Elvis has a new hobby!"

"This kiddo loves horses!" she said. "Thank you @moshalundstrom for such a fun day at Santa Anita Park!"

The family outing comes just days after Kloots revealed in an Instagram post that she and Elvis recently made pottery "using some of Nick's ashes."

Alongside a photo of the mother-son pair creating a vase on a pottery wheel, Kloots wrote on Wednesday, "I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living!"

"This was so incredible and really felt special," she continued. "A way to turn something sad into something joyful."

Prior to his death, Cordero had been in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Broadway star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

"I want our son to be curious because Nick was very curious," Kloots recently said in a New York Times interview. "I want him to know Nick struggled to make his dreams come true and he never quit."

"I want him to know his dad was a hard worker," she continued. "And I’d love for him to know about all the people that he touched, the lives that he touched, and what a good guy he was."

Kloots also told the publication about what would be next for the family.

"We’re heading into the fall and the holidays, so I think that will be hard," she said. "But I just try to stay happy and positive, and I’ve been doing little getaways with Elvis where we just go away for the night, just to see parts of California, and be by the water."

"I just plan on getting through these next couple months in the best way I can," she shared.

Calling Elvis a "very happy little boy," Kloots added, "Even when I want to be sad, he’s just so cute that you end up smiling and laughing. He looks like Nick, and he has a lot of Nick’s personality. I can already tell."