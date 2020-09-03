Amanda Kloots Sings Alongside Late Husband Nick Cordero in Beautiful Tribute on Wedding Anniversary

Nick Cordero's musical legacy continues thanks to wife Amanda Kloots.

On Thursday, Kloots, 38, released "Not Far Away" — a song that Cordero, who died this summer from coronavirus complications at the age of 41, had started but never finished — to coincide with their third wedding anniversary.

The fitness instructor shared the musical track on her Instagram alongside a video of herself flipping through their wedding album, writing in the caption, "Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick! For your gift, I give you music- the release of your song, Not Far Away. ❤️ I think you’d love it and be very proud."

"Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music. He always got so nervous on the day 'it was now available to download,' " she continued. "I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear."

Cordero "only wrote one verse and chorus" of the song before his death, Kloots explained in an Instagram post last week.

The mother of one recently teamed up with family friend and composer Rickey Minor to record her vocals and mix them into recordings that Cordero had previously done to create a duet.

"This was one special night... I got to sing with Nick!" she said. "It was hard living up to my husbands vocals but I closed my eyes and pretended we were onstage singing this song together. I cried a lot, but Rickey guided me through it every step of the way."

Kloots added that that she's "so grateful" to have the song completed for her and Cordero's 16-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kloots spoke about how "hard" the month of September will be in the wake of Cordero's passing, explaining that it will be full of "highs and lows" as she marks new milestones without the actor.

"September is going to be a hard month for me. Thursday is our 3rd wedding anniversary and I release our duet, Not Far Away, the 6th is his memorial, the 16th is the one year anniversary of moving to LA and the 17th would have been Nicks 42nd birthday and also his album release of his one man show," she wrote in a post.

"I’m going to take one day at a time and focus on little things each day that make me happy. It’s a month of highs and lows," she said. "I’m going to play Nicks music and release more music in his honor to celebrate his life as much as possible."

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.