"I am happy to say that it looks like we’re on a step forward again," Amanda Kloots said of her husband's coronavirus recovery on Thursday

Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Has Taken a 'Step Forward': 'It's Been Another Roller Coaster'

Amanda Kloots is offering a positive update on husband Nick Cordero's "roller coaster" coronavirus battle.

On Thursday, Kloots — who shares 11-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, 41 — revealed that the Broadway actor appears to be taking a "step forward." The positive development in his recovery comes one day after she broke down in tears, telling fans that Cordero's condition had been "going downhill."

“So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back,” she explained on her Instagram Story. “And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours.”

Added Kloots, “I am happy to say that it looks like we’re on a step forward again.”

She then thanked the doctors who have treated Cordero through the ups and downs, noting that her family has found strength in prayer throughout.

“Wow. It’s been another roller coaster, but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai, the power of prayer and the power of energy and support,” said Kloots. “And positivity is, I’m sorry, in my opinion, insurmountable.”

Kloots said her husband is "fighting" — and he's nowhere near "done."

“We have been singing and dancing and lifting him up in only positive thoughts and words and deeds. And guys, it’s making a difference,” she said. “He’s not done. He’s not done.”

Also on Thursday, Kloots posted a photo of herself smiling while playing with her son, writing, "When things look down, we look UP! I have my masters in OPTIMISM!"

On Tuesday, the mom posted another photo of Elvis, writing that Cordero is fighting to return to his child.

"I can’t believe I get to be his mom. Everyday this guy makes me smile, laugh and my heart sing. I am so lucky to have him in my life," she wrote. "Nick always wanted to be a dad. It’s very hard to see Elvis growing and changing so much everyday, knowing how much Nick would love to be here with us. When Nick hears Elvis over the phone though his eyes light up! It’s really sweet."

"I know he’s fighting for Elvis!!!" Kloots continued. "I know he wants to see Elvis grow up, to teach him things, see him walk, hear him talk and take him to his first day of school! I constantly tell him that he will, that he is the best dad and that Elvis needs him! 💙"

The following day, in emotional check-in with followers, Kloots shared that Cordero was "going downhill at the moment."

"Nick has had a bad morning," she said on Instagram Wednesday. "Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now."

"Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down," Kloots continued. "It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you."