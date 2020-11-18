Amanda Kloots Shares Late Husband Nick Cordero's Audition Videos: He 'Did It Best'

"This is what being an actor is like," Amanda Kloots wrote on her Instagram

Amanda Kloots is looking back at Nick Cordero's life as an actor.

The fitness instructor, 38, reflected on her late husband's wide-ranging talents on Wednesday when she shared a collection of his past auditions in an Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Crediting a former colleague of Cordero's for putting together the video montage, Kloots wrote in the caption, "I so remember rehearsing a lot of these scenes with Nick and loved receiving this video. Hearing scenes read out of context is also hilarious!"

"This is what being an actor is like," she continued. "Everyday a new scene, a new character, new lines, new HOPE that you may get hired for this job and it could change your life!! You have to constantly change yourself, try to learn accents and be ready for any opportunity because it could be your big break."

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots | Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Kloots, who shares 17-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Broadway star, went on to praise Cordero's hardworking spirit, saying that "seeing this compiled together makes me smile, makes me laugh, makes me remember helping him with lines while breastfeeding Elvis secretly hoping that he 'gets this job!' "⠀

"One day you are at The Tony Awards nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a musical and the next day you are in East Harlem in a recording studio putting a scene on tape with lines you received last night," she added. "It’s a roller coaster of acceptance and humility. Nick did it best."

Best known for his work on Broadway, Cordero starred in musical productions of Waitress, Rock of Ages, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway. In addition, he appeared in TV series such as Queer as Folk, Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and wrote music under his name.

Cordero died on died on July 5 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

Prior to his death, the actor spent 95 days in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

In August, Kloots helped compete one of Cordero's unfinished musical tracks. The duet, titled "Not Far Away," was released on Sept. 3 to coincide with the couple's third wedding anniversary.

Cordero's posthumous album, a live recording of his one-man act at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, debuted on Sept. 17 on what would've been his 42nd birthday.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Details Late Husband Nick Cordero’s Final Moments in Hospital: It’s Still Fresh in My Memory

Kloots recently opened up to PEOPLE about how their son helps her deal with her grief at the loss of Cordero.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The AK! Fitness founder added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.

"He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said. "We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."