Amanda Kloots Shares Moving Nick Cordero Video Documenting Their Relationship ‘from Day 1’

"We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways," wrote Amanda Kloots, reflecting on her relationship with Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is sharing an emotional time capsule of her romance with Nick Cordero.

On Tuesday morning, Kloots posted a powerful montage tracking her romance with the late Broadway star, who died on Sunday after a three-month-long battle with the novel coronvairus (COVID-19). He was 41.

The six-minute clip features photos taken between 2015 and 2020, and was compiled by Kloots' sister, Anna. Snapshots in the touching video include glimpses at the pair's wedding, as well as welcoming their son, Elvis, 13 months.

"Another video from @annakloots documenting Nick and I from day 1 till now," Kloots captioned the post. "Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together. We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change. We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways."

"He would always look at me and say, 'I’m the luckiest,'" she continued. "Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you. ❤️ "

The loving video came hours after Kloots shared another video scrapbook of memories from the last 95 days, as she and her loved ones supported Cordero through his hospitalization and health battle.

Kloots explained that family helping her to see the "silver linings" is what has gotten her through the "hardest time" in her life.

"I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other," Kloots captioned the second video made by her sister on Monday. "I’m even luckier to have Nicks family and extended family that are the same. This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love."

"They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us," she continued. "In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another. ❤️ "

Announcing the sad news on Sunday night, Kloots paid tribute to her "darling" husband on Instagram, writing that "God has another angel in heaven now." Cordero, whose Broadway credits include Waitress and Rock of Ages, died on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," she wrote at the time. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."